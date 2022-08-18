‘Echoes’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Thriller Series Starring Michelle Monaghan

Netflix’s new show, Echoes, will arrive in a few days. This seven-episode miniseries will start streaming Friday, August. 19th.

Echoes involve two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were kids, they have secretly swapped lives. Now, as adults, they live a double life. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child. However, everything in their world falls apart when one of the sisters goes missing. It seems like someone figured out their secret.

The actress Michelle Monaghan has a double role in Echoes. She will be playing the role of those twins. According to the experience of other actors in the industry, it isn’t easy to play two characters in one show or movie. The filming logistics and the mindset that an actor has to go through are different.

Michelle Monaghan is married to Peter White and is an Australian graphic artist. The two met at a party in 2000, and they married in Port Douglas, Queensland, in August 2005. The couple also has a daughter born in 2008 and a son born in 2013.

The other stars that work alongside Monaghan in Echoes are:

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck,

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport,

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss,

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James, and

Ali Stroker as Claudia.

Echoes will start streaming on Friday, August. 19th on Netflix.