Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Easy-Bake’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Everything Else We Know So Far

Avatar photo

Published

Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has been at the forefront when it comes to cooking competition shows. They have Nailed It!, Baking Impossible, Is It Cake?, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, The Great British Baking Show, Sugar Rush, and more that I’m probably missing. Considering their success with these shows, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they are adding a new cooking competition show to their lineup: Easy-Bake Battle.

Variety reports that Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye has helped pitch and develop the show for the streaming service.

In each episode, there will be a guest judge, who may include some of your favorite chefs from other Netflix cooking competitions. Iron Chef Kristen Kish and Jacques Torres from Nailed It will be among them! Hopefully, chef Torres won’t struggle with the food as he does on Nailed It!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While the title is descriptive enough, what is the new show about? Let’sLet’s find out!

What is Easy-Bake Battle about?

Easy-Bake Battle has you covered across the entire culinary spectrum. Each episode follows three home cooks who will compete in a variety of savory and sweet challenges. So “bake” might be in the title, but that doesn’t mean it’s all just cakes and cookies.

The winner of each round wins $25,000, and the final winner will have the opportunity to win up to $100,000. A prize that large is rare in cooking competitions.

Judging from the trailer and the official synopsis, it is unclear whether the contestants are competing with a real Easy-Bake Oven or not. Or if they’re given an adult-sized version of an Easy Bake Oven to work with. We know that contestants can use any kitchen hacks available to make their recipe all about speed, shortcuts, and, most importantly, deliciousness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a peek at the trailer here:

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Derry Girls season 4, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season Derry Girls season 4, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season

Entertainment

‘Derry Girls’ Season 4: Will Coming-of-Age British Comedy Return for a New Season?

The British coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls has drawn to a close, and viewers are already mourning its loss on social media. Derry Girls season...

10 mins ago
Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online

The Chainsaw Man anime is probably the most anticipated fall season series among manga fans. There has been speculation over how it will compare...

17 hours ago
Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot

Entertainment

‘Easy-Bake Battle’ Release Date On Netflix

Easy-Bake Battle is the newest cooking competition show slated to come out on Netflix. With shows like Nailed It!, Great British Baking Show, Is...

17 hours ago
911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot 911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘Watch 911’ Season 6, Episode 4 Live Online

Bobby has returned! And it’s just in time for Chimney to go on a wild ride. Don’t miss tonight’s episode of 911 Season 6....

19 hours ago
Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie

Entertainment

Halloween Movie Franchise: How Many Michael Myers Movies Are There?

It’s getting colder, so it must be Halloween season! Now is the perfect time to watch our favorite Halloween movies while they’re in theaters....

19 hours ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5”, Episode 6 Live online

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

19 hours ago
All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot

Entertainment

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 2 Come Out?

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

23 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Netflix reveals what actor is playing Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday series

During the New York Comic Con, Netflix debuted a full-length trailer for the upcoming show. They also revealed that actor Jim Carrey would play...

1 day ago
Netflix Addams family Netflix Addams family

Entertainment

Where To Watch The Addams Family Movies Online?

Do you love thrillers and horror movies? Then this is the best time of year to get your scare-fest underway with some excellent scary...

1 day ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date, And More

Look at the news! We’ll see a new comedy series on Netflix called “Blockbuster”. We can’t wait to see it. We’ll share everything we...

1 day ago
Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club’ Star ‘Iman Benson’ Instagram, Age, Height, And More

The wait has finally ended. The Midnight Club is available on Netflix! We were blown away by the stellar cast introduced in the Netflix...

1 day ago
William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star William Chris Sumpter Height, Age, Instagram, And More

It was announced that an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel, The Midnight Club, will be created for Netflix in 2020. That adaptation...

1 day ago