‘Easy-Bake’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Everything Else We Know So Far

Netflix has been at the forefront when it comes to cooking competition shows. They have Nailed It!, Baking Impossible, Is It Cake?, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, The Great British Baking Show, Sugar Rush, and more that I’m probably missing. Considering their success with these shows, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they are adding a new cooking competition show to their lineup: Easy-Bake Battle.

Variety reports that Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye has helped pitch and develop the show for the streaming service.

In each episode, there will be a guest judge, who may include some of your favorite chefs from other Netflix cooking competitions. Iron Chef Kristen Kish and Jacques Torres from Nailed It will be among them! Hopefully, chef Torres won’t struggle with the food as he does on Nailed It!

While the title is descriptive enough, what is the new show about? Let’sLet’s find out!

What is Easy-Bake Battle about?

Easy-Bake Battle has you covered across the entire culinary spectrum. Each episode follows three home cooks who will compete in a variety of savory and sweet challenges. So “bake” might be in the title, but that doesn’t mean it’s all just cakes and cookies.

The winner of each round wins $25,000, and the final winner will have the opportunity to win up to $100,000. A prize that large is rare in cooking competitions.

Judging from the trailer and the official synopsis, it is unclear whether the contestants are competing with a real Easy-Bake Oven or not. Or if they’re given an adult-sized version of an Easy Bake Oven to work with. We know that contestants can use any kitchen hacks available to make their recipe all about speed, shortcuts, and, most importantly, deliciousness.

Take a peek at the trailer here: