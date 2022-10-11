‘Easy-Bake Battle’ Release Date On Netflix

Easy-Bake Battle is the newest cooking competition show slated to come out on Netflix. With shows like Nailed It!, Great British Baking Show, Is It Cake?, and Baking Impossible, it’s not surprising that Netflix wants more cooking competitions on its lineup.

While the toy inspires the show, cooking fans will find themselves watching home cooks use their best cooking hacks to cook delicious food. It almost doesn’t matter what they are cooking because they’ll use it as long as it makes it easier or faster for them!

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski will host the show, and a celebrity chef or guest judge will appear weekly to help choose the top contestant. And whichever food is deemed the best, the contestant will have the chance to win $100,000 every episode- with each shop awarding up to $25,000. That’s a lot of money for a cooking competition.

But when will Easy-Bake Battle be coming to Netflix? Let’s find out.

Easy-Bake Battle release time on Netflix.

You can watch Easy-Bake Battle on Netflix starting Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. It will air from then on, and with each episode lasting 30 minutes, you’ll love scrolling through all eight episodes.

Sometimes, watching a show about food is a good way to unwind from sitting through too many horror movies. Enough horrors are going on in the world already.

And if nothing else, you might get a new recipe or two. Or a new kitchen hack you didn’t know about before.

Take a look at the trailer for the new show here: