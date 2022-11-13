Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Dragon Season 2 Release Updates, Plot And More

Avatar photo

Published

Dragon Season 2, Dragon Season 2 plot, Dragon Season 2 release date
Image Credit: HBO Max

House of the Dragon Season 1 ended less than a month ago. There is still a lot of stuff to break down, and there are some intense dragon battles to hope for. Of course, viewers will want to see what’s to come and try to see it immediately.

HBO exec Casey Bloys has made it evident that there’s a chance we’ll have to hold our horses until 2024 for House of the Dragon Season 2.

He informed Vulture that he didn’t wish to set the date. Although he and everyone involved in the production of the series have a rough idea of how long it will require and when it could release this season, he wants to avoid setting a date and not standing up to it. Yes, it is a little disappointing for the fans.

The wait might be shorter than The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 on Prime Video. The graphics are less comprehensive than the Amazon series, but they are still decent and require time. The post-production stage is what takes a long time.

However, this doesn’t take 2023 entirely off the table. There is a slight chance, but Bloys realizes how TV works and knows how long it could take. Let’s trust him with a 2024 premiere date prediction.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot

Entertainment

Falling For Christmas 2 Release Date Updates

Lindsay Lohan is going to mark Christmastime on Netflix officially! This gifted actress and singer are cast in the holiday romantic comedy Falling for...

1 day ago
Circuit Breakers, Circuit Breakers plot, Circuit Breakers cast Circuit Breakers, Circuit Breakers plot, Circuit Breakers cast

Entertainment

Is Circuit Breakers Available On Netflix

This Friday, a new science fiction anthology series, Circuit Breakers, is releasing globally on Apple TV+. Circuit Breakers will feature seven episodes with a...

1 day ago
Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan plot, Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan plot, Lindsay Lohan

Entertainment

Best ‘Lindsay Lohan’ Movies And Where To Stream Them

Lindsay Lohan made her comeback to acting with a new Netflix Christmas movie titled Falling for Christmas. Falling for Christmas is a romantic comedy...

1 day ago
The O.C. on Netflix, The O.C., The O.C. plot The O.C. on Netflix, The O.C., The O.C. plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘The O.C.’ Online

A teen drama series becomes a massive pop culture phenomenon every few generations. Beverly Hills, 90210, for the Gen Xers, and Tree Hill, The...

1 day ago
Teletubbies reboot, Teletubbies, Teletubbies reboot Netflix Teletubbies reboot, Teletubbies, Teletubbies reboot Netflix

Entertainment

Teletubbies Netflix Kids’ Complete Cast

Teletubbies reboot is set to premiere on November 14 on Netflix, and we’ve got all the updates about the upcoming kids’ show! This is...

1 day ago
Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris, Emily in Paris season 4 Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris, Emily in Paris season 4

Entertainment

Netflix New Shows and Movies Arriving in December 2022 [Full List]

Hey folks, We have great news for you. December is around the corner, and in December, Netflix is releasing some new K-Drama shows among...

2 days ago
The Wedding Guest, The Wedding Guestcast, The Wedding Guest plot The Wedding Guest, The Wedding Guestcast, The Wedding Guest plot

Entertainment

What TV Shows and Movies are Leaving Netflix in December 2022? [Full List]

Hey folks, welcome to the final Netflix removals guide of this year. Today we are providing you with the complete list of What’s Leaving...

2 days ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

How Tall is Cal Stone Actor, Ty Doran, in ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Manifest season 4, part 1, has finally premiered on Netflix, and Manifesters could see the newcomer Ty Doran take on the role of Cal...

2 days ago
Black Panther 2, Black Panther, Black Panther 2 new movie Black Panther 2, Black Panther, Black Panther 2 new movie

Entertainment

‘Black Panther 2’ Soundtrack: What Songs Play in Wakanda Forever? [All Songs]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that every marvel fan has been waiting to see ever since the original instalment, Black Panther premiered...

2 days ago
John Wick 4 , John Wick 4, John Wick 4 release date, John Wick 4 cast, John Wick 4 plot John Wick 4 , John Wick 4, John Wick 4 release date, John Wick 4 cast, John Wick 4 plot

Entertainment

‘John Wick 4’ Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Keanu Reeves is back with his neo-noir action franchise! John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the big screens next year in 2023. Reeves also...

2 days ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 plot, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 plot, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

How Old Were Prince Charles and Princess Diana When They Married?

Everyone knows that Prince Charles and Princess Diana, unfortunately, had a rough marriage. While The Crown is a fictional dramatisation inspired by actual events,...

2 days ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899 on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About the New Thriller From the Creators of ‘Dark’

A few years from now, the German sci-fi series Dark took viewers by storm and engaged audiences worldwide with its twists and turns. Now...

2 days ago