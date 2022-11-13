Dragon Season 2 Release Updates, Plot And More

House of the Dragon Season 1 ended less than a month ago. There is still a lot of stuff to break down, and there are some intense dragon battles to hope for. Of course, viewers will want to see what’s to come and try to see it immediately.

HBO exec Casey Bloys has made it evident that there’s a chance we’ll have to hold our horses until 2024 for House of the Dragon Season 2.

He informed Vulture that he didn’t wish to set the date. Although he and everyone involved in the production of the series have a rough idea of how long it will require and when it could release this season, he wants to avoid setting a date and not standing up to it. Yes, it is a little disappointing for the fans.

The wait might be shorter than The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 on Prime Video. The graphics are less comprehensive than the Amazon series, but they are still decent and require time. The post-production stage is what takes a long time.

However, this doesn’t take 2023 entirely off the table. There is a slight chance, but Bloys realizes how TV works and knows how long it could take. Let’s trust him with a 2024 premiere date prediction.

