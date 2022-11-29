‘Drag Race Italia’ Season 2: Next Episode Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

Drag Race Italia is an Italian reality contest that debuted on November 18, 2021. It’s a television sequence established on the American series RuPaul’s Drag Race and is the Italian version of the Drag Race franchise. Drag Race is a drag queen reality contest franchise concocted by American drag entertainer RuPaul that was initiated in the United States with RuPaul’s in 2009.

The show features Italian drag queens who contest for the designation of “Italia’s Next Drag Superstar” and become MAC Cosmetics ambassadors for one year. It is streaming on Discovery+ in Italy and, after that, free on Real-Time and globally on WOW Presents Plus.

The show is directed by Marco Manes and illustrated by Priscilla. This competition is evaluated by Priscilla, Tommaso Zorzi, and Chiara Francini. As of yet, the show has completed one season and is on its to concluding its second. All three judges made a comeback for another run, and their presence was announced In March 2022.

The show’s cast includes Nehellenia, a 32-year-old citizen of Fiumicino whose skill sets include Sewing, makeup, and hair styling. La Petite Noire, a contestant whose name is elucidated by Coco Chanel’s Little Robe Black, is out-of-style clothes from the early 20th century. Aura Eternal held a vocal performance degree and began to incorporate her two outstanding devotions: impression and execution.

The latest episode was released on November 24, 2022, and was titled “Sporty Queens”. The upcoming episode is scheduled to appear on December 8, 2022, and it can be streamed on WOW, Stan, Dailymotion, CompareTV, and Discovery+.