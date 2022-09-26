Connect with us

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast List: Who’s in the New Psychological Thriller?

Avatar photo

Published

Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot
Image Credit: Vertigo Entertainment

This upcoming psychological thriller – Don’t Worry Darling, is based on a 1950s housewife Alice and her loving husband, Jack. The couple stays in the idealized community of Victory. The husbands serve for the top-secret Victory Project while the wives relish a seemingly perfect life of beauty, luxury, and debauchery.

With all their needs fulfilled, in return, Victory asks for discretion and unquestioning commitment. But Alice starts asking about what they’re doing in the experimental company community and why. But how much is she ready to lose to expose the truth of the company’s disturbing secrets?

The primary role of Alice is played by actress Florence Pugh, with Styles portraying the part of her loving husband, Jack.

The complete list of cast members is given below:-

Florence Pugh as housewife Alice
Harry Styles as Alice’s loving husband, Jack
Chris Pine as Frank, Victory’s persuasive CEO
Gemma Chan as Shelley, Frank’s “elegant partner.”
Olivia Wilde as Mary (the actress also directed the film)
KiKi Layne as Margaret
Nick Kroll as Bill
Sydney Chandler as Bunny
Alisha Heng as Rose
Douglas Smith as John
Kate Berlant as Peg
Asif Ali as Peter
Timothy Simons as Dean
Ari’el Stachel as Kevin
Dita Von Teese as Burlesque Dancer
Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred
Mariah Justice as Barbara
In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

