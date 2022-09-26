‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast List: Who’s in the New Psychological Thriller?

This upcoming psychological thriller – Don’t Worry Darling, is based on a 1950s housewife Alice and her loving husband, Jack. The couple stays in the idealized community of Victory. The husbands serve for the top-secret Victory Project while the wives relish a seemingly perfect life of beauty, luxury, and debauchery.

With all their needs fulfilled, in return, Victory asks for discretion and unquestioning commitment. But Alice starts asking about what they’re doing in the experimental company community and why. But how much is she ready to lose to expose the truth of the company’s disturbing secrets?

The primary role of Alice is played by actress Florence Pugh, with Styles portraying the part of her loving husband, Jack.

The complete list of cast members is given below:-

Florence Pugh as housewife Alice

Harry Styles as Alice’s loving husband, Jack

Chris Pine as Frank, Victory’s persuasive CEO

Gemma Chan as Shelley, Frank’s “elegant partner.”

Olivia Wilde as Mary (the actress also directed the film)

KiKi Layne as Margaret

Nick Kroll as Bill

Sydney Chandler as Bunny

Alisha Heng as Rose

Douglas Smith as John

Kate Berlant as Peg

Asif Ali as Peter

Timothy Simons as Dean

Ari’el Stachel as Kevin

Dita Von Teese as Burlesque Dancer

Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred

Mariah Justice as Barbara

