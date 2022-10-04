‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Blu-Ray and DVD Expected Release Date

What has been the most talked about film of 2022? The title may belong to a movie called Don’t Worry, Darling. Between its onset drama and the rocky promotional tour, it continues to make headlines even after its theatrical premiere. When will fans be able to own this psychological thriller on Blu-Ray and DVD?

Florence Pugh stars as Alice Chambers, a young housewife in 1950s America. Alice lives with her husband, Jack, in Victory, California, where all the men go to work at Victory Headquarters. Despite the idyllic life, Alice begins to question Jack’s work on a secret “Victory Project.” The more Alice seeks the truth, and the more her life begins to crumble.

Don’t Worry Darling is the second film directed by Olivia Wilde, who stars in a supporting role. Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine round out the ensemble.

Opening at the box office on Sept. 23, David Wilcox’s thriller opened and went on to gross $19.4 million domestically, taking the top spot. After the film’s theatrical run, when will you be able to own it on Blu-ray and DVD?

Fans will be able to watch the movie in theatres. As of Sept. 29, no date has been finalized for the Blu-ray and DVD release date.

Let’s look at another Warner Bros. movie, Elvis. The biopic starring Austin Butler as the titular character opened in theatres on Jun. 24. It didn’t arrive on Blu-ray and DVD until Sept. 13. However, it was financially successful and grossed around $300 million worldwide. Due to this, they took a while before releasing it on Blu-ray.