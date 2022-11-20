Connect with us

How to Find all the Easter Eggs in Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’

Published

Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast
Image Credit: Disney +

The prominent musical extravaganza called ‘Enchanted‘ has proven notable for many things. These include bringing a Disney princess to real life, Launching the entire film career of Amy Adams in Hollywood, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, and going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

The sequel has satisfied the fans by putting more Disney-like elements on display.

Director Adam Shankman claims that the sequel Disenchanted incorporates many more nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot in the characters, plots, and backgrounds.

The Easter eggs we could not miss in the film are as follows:

Like Enchanted and many other Disney films, the film opens with an animated storybook.

The three gardeners from Sleeping Beauty appear dressed in the colors of Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather when the family arrives in Monroeville. They later become babysitters.

Ths weeping of the floor, done with one of the brooms after the spell is cast, aligns with what happened in Fantasia.

The shops occupying the town include popular characters whose names like Beauty And The Book, A Whole Food World, Lumiere’s Candle Works, and Bibbidi Bobbidi Butchers.

The transformation scene of Morgan is animated like that of Cinderella in “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo.”

The ball gowns worn by Yvette and Jayma are the exact replicas of the outfits worn by cinderella’s stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella.

