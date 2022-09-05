‘Devil in Ohio’ Star Madeleine Arthur’s Age, Role, Height, Instagram, and More

Madeleine Arthur plays the role of Mae in Netflix’s Devil in Ohio. Madeleine said Mae was the toughest character she had ever played.

Make was raised in a satanic cult in the fictional town of Amontown, Ohio. The real story begins when she meets her psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Mathis. Dr. Suzanne Mathis was unable to find a suitable foster placement for Mae. So, she allows her to come home with her.

But does she have sinister motivations? Is she the way we see her?

Madeleine Arthur has worked on plenty of television shows like guest stints on Supernatural, The Tomorrow People, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and many more.

Madeleine Arthur was born on March 10th, 1997, in Vancouver, Canada, and she is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Madeleine’s Instagram ID is @madeleinearthur. Her page has more than 504k followers, which will rise once the series Devil in Ohio is released.

Madeleine is best known for her role in the To All the Boys trilogy on Netflix.

But there are a lot of other notable projects that she was involved in. A list of those films is given below:-

Amber in Guilty Party

Nikki Genêt in Snowpiercer

Lavinia Gardner in Color Out of Space

Fray in The Magicians

Older Jane in Big Eyes

Madeleine will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Blockbuster along with Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.