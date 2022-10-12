Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Derry Girls’ Season 4: Will Coming-of-Age British Comedy Return for a New Season?

Avatar photo

Published

Derry Girls season 4, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season
Image Credit: Netflix

The British coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls has drawn to a close, and viewers are already mourning its loss on social media. Derry Girls season 4 has become the subject of conversations for some people as they ponder if the show could return in some other form.

Written and created by Lisa McGee, Derry Girls follows the lives of four Northern Irish friends who join a cult to educate themselves after their school closes. Film stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn.

The show was initially based on their quirky childhood in 1990s Northern Ireland. But its popularity increased when people found it and became just as endeared with the Derry girls throughout the past three seasons. Here is what we know about Derry Girls and whether there will be a fourth season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Will there be a Derry Girls season 4?

Sadly, there will not be a season 4 of Derry Girls. The creator, Lisa McGee, shared a statement in September 2021 announcing the end of the series.

McGee, the author of the Derry Girls books, told her story of how she always intended to end the series after just three. The story ended with a fitting conclusion so we could be content. She also ends on a hopeful note suggesting there could be prospects of seeing the titular girls again in the near future! It may happen in a reunion movie or other formats, such as comics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Will there be a Derry Girls spinoff?

As mentioned above, McGee teased that we could see characters like Orla, Michelle, Clare, Erin, and James someday. It’s possible that a spinoff could happen at some point, but for now, this is the end of Derry Girls.

All three seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man plot, Chainsaw Man cast, Chainsaw Man netflix releas edate

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online

The Chainsaw Man anime is probably the most anticipated fall season series among manga fans. There has been speculation over how it will compare...

17 hours ago
Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot Easy-Bake Battle, Easy-Bake Battle Netflix, Easy-Bake Battle plot

Entertainment

‘Easy-Bake Battle’ Release Date On Netflix

Easy-Bake Battle is the newest cooking competition show slated to come out on Netflix. With shows like Nailed It!, Great British Baking Show, Is...

17 hours ago
911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot 911 Season 6, 911, 911 new season, 911 Season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘Watch 911’ Season 6, Episode 4 Live Online

Bobby has returned! And it’s just in time for Chimney to go on a wild ride. Don’t miss tonight’s episode of 911 Season 6....

19 hours ago
Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie Halloween movie franchise, Halloween, Halloween movie

Entertainment

Halloween Movie Franchise: How Many Michael Myers Movies Are There?

It’s getting colder, so it must be Halloween season! Now is the perfect time to watch our favorite Halloween movies while they’re in theaters....

19 hours ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5”, Episode 6 Live online

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

19 hours ago
All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot All American: Homecoming season 2, All American: Homecoming season 2 cast, All American: Homecoming season 2 plot

Entertainment

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 2 Come Out?

The Supernatural series premiere is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. This is your Supernatural insider dish on its untold love story. We’ve...

23 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Netflix reveals what actor is playing Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday series

During the New York Comic Con, Netflix debuted a full-length trailer for the upcoming show. They also revealed that actor Jim Carrey would play...

1 day ago
Netflix Addams family Netflix Addams family

Entertainment

Where To Watch The Addams Family Movies Online?

Do you love thrillers and horror movies? Then this is the best time of year to get your scare-fest underway with some excellent scary...

1 day ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date, And More

Look at the news! We’ll see a new comedy series on Netflix called “Blockbuster”. We can’t wait to see it. We’ll share everything we...

1 day ago
Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club’ Star ‘Iman Benson’ Instagram, Age, Height, And More

The wait has finally ended. The Midnight Club is available on Netflix! We were blown away by the stellar cast introduced in the Netflix...

1 day ago
William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height, William Chris Sumpter Bio

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star William Chris Sumpter Height, Age, Instagram, And More

It was announced that an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel, The Midnight Club, will be created for Netflix in 2020. That adaptation...

1 day ago
Ruth Codd, The Midnight Club, Ruth Codd height, Ruth Codd cast Ruth Codd, The Midnight Club, Ruth Codd height, Ruth Codd cast

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Ruth Codd Instagram, Age, Height, And More

The newest horror-drama series, The Midnight Club, finally arrived on Netflix on October 7th and accumulated many instant fans. The hair-raising and heart-racing show...

1 day ago