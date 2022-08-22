Demi Lovato Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with New Boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato turned 30 in August and celebrated the occasion with her boyfriend Jute$.

They were spotted hand-in-hand at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Demi Lovato turned heads in a black leather jacket with a red mini dress, fishnet stockings, and black booties.

Demi Lovato completed the look with dark shades and a matching black handbag, while her beau looked edgy in a sleeveless studded sweater and a bucket hat.

Earlier Saturday, Jute$ shared a sweet tribute to the “Camp Rock” alum, posting pics of the pair packing on the PDA.

“happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” he began.

“making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby.”

He also noted that Lovato was more than her “music,” her “voice,” or her “beautiful face.”

“ur everything,” Jute$ continued. “i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

Jute$ concluded the lengthy caption, “i love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍 … how are u real lol @ddlovato.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer re-shared the post to her Instagram Story, writing, “I love YOU Thank you, baby.”