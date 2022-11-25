Christmas With You Star Zenzi Williams Instagram, Height, Age, Roles And More

Zenzi Williams is Monique in Netflix’s latest holiday film, Christmas with You!

Here is everything we know about her.

Zenzi Williams age

The actress, who depicts the role of Angelina’s dedicated assistant Monique, has an extremely youthful appearance, so guessing her age could be a little difficult. Sadly, Zenzi did not comment about her age or when she was born. However, we can still make a guess. The actress appears to be anywhere between 25 and 30 years old.

Zenzi Williams height

You actress never spoke about her height. So, for now, we can only predict her height. After the premiere of the Netflix movie, the actress stopped on the red carpet to pose with her co-actors.

According to Super Star Bio, Freddie Prince Jr. stands at 6ft 1 inches, and Zenzi is only a few inches shorter. So we can assume that she stands around 5ft 8 inches.

Zenzi Williams Instagram

Those who want to know more about the actress can follow her on social media. Her Instagram handle is “@zen_will”. Zenzi’s bio describes her as a “storyteller, vegan babe, healer.”

Zenzi Williams roles

Zenzi Williams is well known for working in Black Panther (2018), Daredevil (2015), and The Defenders (2017).

According to IMDb, the actress has 11 acting credits attached to her name. Some of the other roles she’s held include:

Bethany in American Rust (2021)

Niya Curtis in Chicago Fire (2019)

Mrs. Jassem in Blue Bloods (2019)