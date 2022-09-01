Connect with us

‘Christmas With You’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Synopsis

Published

Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix is known for its great holiday films, and this year they are bringing us Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Christmas with You.

In 2020, we saw Nina Dobrev in Love Hard, Brooke Shields in A Castle for Christmas, and Jennifer Coolidge in a scene-stealing role in Single All the Way. Celebrities will make their way to our watch lists in 2022 to ensure this holiday is as pleasant as possible.

November will grace us with three new Netflix Christmas movies: Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan, The Noel Diary starring Justin Hartley, and a Christmas essential featuring two fan favorites.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive overview of everything there is to know about Christmas With You, including the film’s premiere date, big names, and plot summary. Please continue reading for more news as they become available!

Christmas with You release date

On Thursday, November 17, Netflix will release Christmas with You. Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas and Justin Hartley’s The Noel Diary will premiere the week before and after, respectively, on the November Netflix Christmas film lineup.

Christmas with You cast

Lucifer alum Aimee Garcia and She’s All That star Freddie Prinze Jr. headline the cast of this Christmas film, which looks to have the two most prominent actors. Garcia is set to play a pop star named Angelina, with Prinze taking on the role of Miguel. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Christmas with You synopsis

Love often arises in the most unexpected places, and this is especially true in Christmas romance movies. Christmas with You centers on a pop star taking a break in a small town, where she’ll ultimately be torn between her career and true love.

The official synopsis by Netflix is as follows:

“Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.”

We’re looking forward to seeing this Christmas romance come to Netflix this holiday season! Perhaps the idea of hearing a little music from the couple will entice you into Christmas with You on Netflix on November 17.

