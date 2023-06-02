Why Shark Tank’s Daymond John Wants Restraining Orders Against Former Reality Show Entrepreneurs

According to reports, Daymond John, one of the investors on the television show Shark Tank, is seeking a temporary restraining order against three former contestants, Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and their daughter Brittani, who own Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs.

The Bakers have alleged that John cut them out of profits and tried to take control of their business. In response, John’s spokesperson stated that he is taking legal action against the Bakers for their alleged efforts to undermine their business partnership and breach the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago.

The Bakers initially appeared on Shark Tank in 2013, pitching their pre-cooked boneless baby back ribs. They claim that John’s offer of $300,000 for 30 percent of the company was revised off-air to $100,000 for 35 percent. The family recently made their concerns public in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, where they accused John of attempting to take over their business and raised issues related to their business deal with John and Rastelli Foods Group, the manufacturer associated with their product.

The Bakers allege that they have received only around 4 percent of the publicly stated $16 million in revenue from the business. They also claim that Al Baker has been excluded from important business meetings. The family has posted videos on social media presenting emails and documents to support their claims.

A federal judge in New Jersey dismissed a case filed by the Bakers without prejudice, and Rastelli Foods Group has also started seeking a restraining order against the Bakers. In response to the Los Angeles Times report, John called it a “flawed interview” and a “false narrative” in a video posted on TikTok. He subsequently sent a cease-and-desist letter to the family, demanding that they stop making disparaging or defamatory remarks and cease revealing confidential information publicly.

The Bakers, in a letter to the judge, expressed their belief that John and Rastelli’s practices have caused irreparable harm, especially as the time on their patent is running out. They argue that sharing their experience on social media is their way of providing an honest and truthful account of their journey, believing that the truth is in the best interest of the public.