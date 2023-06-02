Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Why Shark Tank’s Daymond John Wants Restraining Orders Against Former Reality Show Entrepreneurs

Get the latest insights and updates on the Shark Tank drama as Daymond John seeks a restraining order against former reality show entrepreneurs.

Published

Daymond John
Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

According to reports, Daymond John, one of the investors on the television show Shark Tank, is seeking a temporary restraining order against three former contestants, Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and their daughter Brittani, who own Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs.

The Bakers have alleged that John cut them out of profits and tried to take control of their business. In response, John’s spokesperson stated that he is taking legal action against the Bakers for their alleged efforts to undermine their business partnership and breach the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago.

The Bakers initially appeared on Shark Tank in 2013, pitching their pre-cooked boneless baby back ribs. They claim that John’s offer of $300,000 for 30 percent of the company was revised off-air to $100,000 for 35 percent. The family recently made their concerns public in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, where they accused John of attempting to take over their business and raised issues related to their business deal with John and Rastelli Foods Group, the manufacturer associated with their product.

The Bakers allege that they have received only around 4 percent of the publicly stated $16 million in revenue from the business. They also claim that Al Baker has been excluded from important business meetings. The family has posted videos on social media presenting emails and documents to support their claims.

A federal judge in New Jersey dismissed a case filed by the Bakers without prejudice, and Rastelli Foods Group has also started seeking a restraining order against the Bakers. In response to the Los Angeles Times report, John called it a “flawed interview” and a “false narrative” in a video posted on TikTok. He subsequently sent a cease-and-desist letter to the family, demanding that they stop making disparaging or defamatory remarks and cease revealing confidential information publicly.

The Bakers, in a letter to the judge, expressed their belief that John and Rastelli’s practices have caused irreparable harm, especially as the time on their patent is running out. They argue that sharing their experience on social media is their way of providing an honest and truthful account of their journey, believing that the truth is in the best interest of the public.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Great Lee (Nora) and Ted Woo (Have Sung) in 'Past Lives. Great Lee (Nora) and Ted Woo (Have Sung) in 'Past Lives.

TV & Film

Past Lives (2023) Review and Summary of This Mind-Bending Film

Step into the mind-bending world of the "Past Lives" movie (2023) as we provide a comprehensive review and summary of this captivating film.

10 hours ago
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographer Together for the First Time, Fueling Romance Rumors

Sparks fly as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted together, igniting rumors of a potential romance.

10 hours ago
Singer Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2016 in New York City. Singer Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2016 in New York City.

Music

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Residency to End After 10 Years

After an incredible 10-year run, Billy Joel's legendary residency at Madison Square Garden is coming to a close.

10 hours ago
Whitney Museum Whitney Museum

News

Whitney Museum Sells Breuer Building to Sotheby’s for Approximately $100 Million

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of contemporary art at the Whitney Museum.

10 hours ago
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules

TV & Film

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Exciting Twist as Producers Become Characters in Trilogy Finale

Vanderpump Rules takes a bold turn as its producers step into the spotlight, becoming characters themselves.

11 hours ago
Jill Duggar Jill Duggar

Celebrity

‘Duggar Family Secrets’: Jill Duggar Reveals Her Biggest Regrets and Unveils Shocking Secrets in Explosive New Series

Jill Duggar unveils shocking Duggar family secrets and shares her biggest regrets in an explosive series. Must-read bombshells revealed!

11 hours ago
Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2. Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2.

TV & Film

Kim Cattrall Will Return to ‘Sex & the City’ for One Scene in Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall's exciting comeback to 'Sex & the City' in a single scene of the highly anticipated reboot season.

11 hours ago

Social Media

Disney’s ‘Wish’: Plot, Cast, Characters, and Release Date

Disney has just released the trailer for the new film, Wish, which is going to be open to cinemas later this year.

1 day ago
Yeezys adidas 350 Yeezys adidas 350

Celebrity

Adidas’ Request to Re-Freeze $75M of Kanye West’s Yeezy Funds Denied by Judge

Adidas' plea to freeze $75M of Kanye West's Yeezy funds denied by judge.

1 day ago
Diddy Diddy

Celebrity

Diddy Alleges Drinks Company, Diageo, Neglected His Brand Due to His Race

Diddy has made allegations of neglect of his tequila brand by Diageo, citing racial bias.

1 day ago
Ryan gosling Ryan gosling

Celebrity

Ryan Gosling Reveals ‘The Notebook’ Director Cast Him Because He Had ‘No Natural Leading Man Qualities’

Ryan Gosling has revealed that 'The Notebook' director made a unique casting decision by embracing non-traditional leading man qualities.

1 day ago
Kim Cattrall Kim Cattrall

TV & Film

Confirmed: Kim Cattrall to Reprise Iconic Role as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

It has been officially confirmed that Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

1 day ago