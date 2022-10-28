Connect with us

Who is Hasbulla Magomedov and Why is He So Famous?

Who is Hasbulla? How old is he? What does he do? Is there a deeper connection between us, consumers, and how we interact with media? Maybe.

Published

Hasbulla
Image: hasbulla_/Instagram

Hasbulla Magomedov, a young boy whose influence has reached unexpected corners on the internet, has been receiving ovations and causing an uproar all over the globe. The “Mini Khabib” has now signed a five-year contract with UFC.

It all started in the mindless era of early 2021. When videos of him and his rival Abdu Rozik arguing in press conferences, almost culminating in blows in some clips, were spread all over social media: a new status quo of diffusion. Naturally, like most young people with an underlying potential to exploit, Hasbulla took his charms to TikTok and has now been posting ever since November 2020. 

Despite his more than youthful look, the cancer sun sign Hasbulla is actually 19 years old. He was born on 5th July 2003. Furthermore, he was born in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, where he also resides. The now cult hero in the MMA is Muslim, and his height is 3ft 4inches.

After Hasbulla’s re-enactment of Khabib’s UFC 229 weigh-in of now retired MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov, the public collectively gave him the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’. That and his passion for wanting to fight fellow little person internet personality, Abdu Rozik -which was a fight that was taken into consideration, but never happened due to Sports Association of Little People of Russia calling the bout ‘unethical’-. He aspires to hold a name with greatness, or bravery, which are different terms or the same depending on the man you’re asking.

Although still not confirmed, it is believed that Hasbulla Magomedov was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) otherwise known as dwarfism. Furthermore, his tone in saying things like “carrying a blade” is not affected by this deficiency. 

“When I carry the blade, people keep their mouth shut. Now I have my brothers with me… better than a knife.”

Hasbulla to Barstool Sports interviewer, Caleb Pressley

Once you’re familiar with the concept you realize… That the potential of becoming a face known across the whole world goes beyond physical attributes (at least in the common standard of wide appeal) and origins or close proximity to the culture -which in this case, and almost any case, is America. Hasbulla is an example of a new age, in which the internet and personality become all blurry, almost intertwined. 

He is a testament to the new age indeed. An age in which the system is supreme. An age in which TikTok Addison Rae’s mom dates a rapper and nobody bats an eye except a few who forget the event just to be distracted by a new cycle of horror, like Kanye’s antisemitism. Hasbulla teaches us that combating the system is nonsense. 

Hasbulla’s spirit knows no dwarfism. Through him, we see one thing and one thing only: that there is only one aim in life and that is to live it. In America it has become impossible except for a few lucky or wise people, to live one’s own life; consequently, poets and artists tend to move to the fringes of society.

Wherever there are new individuals, says Miller, there are new frontiers. The American way of life has become illusory; we live the life of a jailbird while we boast about free speech, free press, and free religion, none of which we actually do enjoy in full. And once we take a peek at what it actually means to live our own life, we find nothing can ever come close to this one distinctive ecstasy.

Hasbulla, and even Rozik, teaches us to participate through ceaseless flow and movement, that we should not stop to flow on and through, endlessly, like the sea or the river. This is the gift of surrender, and Mini Khabib makes it symbolically. It is for us to make it real.

