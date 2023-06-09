Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Taking a Year Off’ After Reaching Breaking Point with Hollywood

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, has announced that he will be taking a temporary step back from his acting career. The British actor revealed that the experience of juggling the roles of producer and actor simultaneously had taken a toll on him, leading to his decision to take a break from Hollywood.

During an interview with “Extra” for his film “The Crowded Room,” Holland spoke about the challenges he faced while exploring the emotions of his character, who suffers from mental health issues, while also fulfilling his responsibilities as a producer. He acknowledged that the combination of portraying such a complex character and dealing with the day-to-day problems on set had added an extra level of pressure.

The 27-year-old actor confessed that the experience had been difficult and had even broken him at times. In order to recover and recharge, Holland took a week-long break on a beach in Mexico, seeking solace and relaxation. As a result of the challenging nature of the project, he made the decision to take a year off from acting.

During his time off, Holland plans to focus on personal activities and spending quality time with loved ones. He expressed his excitement to see the outcome of his hard work on “The Crowded Room” and hopes that it will be worth the challenges he faced.

Holland has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, and last year, he took a break from social media to prioritize his well-being. The actor found platforms like Instagram and Twitter to be overwhelming and detrimental to his mental state, citing the negative impact of reading things about himself online.

In addition to his career, Holland’s personal life has also garnered attention. He has been dating his “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya, although the couple keeps their relationship mostly private. The two actors met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016, where Holland portrayed Peter Parker and Zendaya played his love interest, MJ.

As fans eagerly await Tom Holland’s return to the screen, they can rest assured that he is prioritizing his mental health and well-being during this break, focusing on self-care and enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle.

During his hiatus from Hollywood, Tom Holland has been taking time to unwind and pursue personal interests. The British actor, best known for his role as Spider-Man, shared insights into how he has been spending his time off.

Holland revealed that he has been embracing a more laid-back and ordinary lifestyle. He expressed his desire to be a “regular bloke from Kingston” and has been enjoying activities such as traveling, spending quality time with loved ones, playing golf, and even indulging in gardening. These pursuits have allowed him to disconnect from the pressures of his career and focus on his well-being.

As fans eagerly await Holland’s return to the big screen, his temporary absence serves as a reminder of the importance of taking breaks and focusing on personal well-being. The actor’s decision to step back from the demanding nature of his career highlights the need for balance and self-reflection, even for someone as successful as Holland.

With his break from acting, Holland has been able to recharge and rejuvenate, ensuring that he returns to the industry refreshed and ready to take on new challenges. Fans can look forward to seeing him back on screen in the future, bringing his trademark charisma and talent to the roles he takes on.

In the meantime, Holland’s commitment to his mental health and personal growth serves as an inspiration to others navigating their own journeys. By openly discussing his struggles and the importance of self-care, he continues to be a positive advocate for mental health awareness in the entertainment industry and beyond.