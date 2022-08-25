Tom Holland and Jonah Hill Remind Us of the Importance of Mental Health By Quitting Social Media

In recent weeks, the two actors have decided to step back from the media to try and protect their mental health.

Tom is best known for his role as Spiderman in the Marvel cinematic universe, whilst Hill is acclaimed for his comedic roles in films such as 21 Jump Street.

Social Media Break

On August 14th, Tom posted a video to his Instagram account to announce that he would be taking a break from social media for his mental health.

here’s the full video of tom holland saying he’s taking a break from social media pic.twitter.com/XxulYja7sz — mads (@cherrydayas) August 13, 2022 A Twitter user shared the video that Tom posted to his Instagram account.

Tom admits that he finds Instagram and Twitter “overstimulating” and “overwhelming”. Despite being one of the most popular actors in the world, Holland “spirals” when he reads things about himself online.This hints at the darker side of being a celebrity and constantly being in the spotlight. Consequently, these things have had a “detrimental” impact on his mental health and have resulted in Tom taking a break from social media. He also highlights that asking for help in regards to mental health is often the biggest challenge to overcome.

Helping Others

On announcing his break from social media, Tom also used it as an opportunity to help others with their mental health. In the video, Tom mentions the charity Stem4, which promotes positive mental health in teenagers. He briefly explains what the charity does and the tools they provide. The organisation tweeted their reaction to the video, expressing its gratitude towards Tom:

In addition, Tom helps run a charity called The Brothers Trust. His parents set up the charity and named it in honour of their four boys. Tom has become the organisation’s primary fundraiser, alongside his brothers’ help and support. In 2021, The Brothers Trust granted Stem4 £27,500, further highlighting Tom’s passion for the mental health service.

Let’s hope that his step back from social media will be the break that Tom needs and that his mental wellbeing will improve.

Taking A Break From Promoting

Like Tom, Jonah Hill has also chose to step back from the duties that come with being a star. In a statement to Deadline, Hill said that he has taken the decision to take a break from promoting films for his mental health. Hill reveals that he has “spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events”. He continues to say that, “you won’t see me out there promoting […] any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself”.

This follows the upcoming release of his documentary, Stutz, in which he both starred and directed. Fittingly, it follows Hill’s experience with his therapist and openly discusses mental health issues. As he validly points out, “if I made myself sicker by […] promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film”.

Hill also hopes that by speaking out about his own mental health struggles that it will encourage others to do the same:

“With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.” Part of Jonah Hill’s statement obtained by Deadline

Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

An Important Reminder

The decision by both Tom and Jonah to speak out about their mental health issues was a brave thing to do. Both men should be applauded for it. Their decisions also highlight how we should remember that celebrities are real human beings that have feelings too.

Most importantly this reminds us that our mental wellbeing is just important as our physical health. If there is one thing to take away from this article, it is to speak to someone about your mental health. You will feel all the better for it.