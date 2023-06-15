Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya Over Despite Having ‘Limited Rizz’

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, recently revealed that his success in romance can be attributed more to his onscreen chemistry with Zendaya in the Spider-Man movies than his personal charm.

In a video interview with Buzzfeed, Holland humorously admitted that he lacks “rizz” (a term he uses to describe charm or charisma) but believes that working together on the Spider-Man films and portraying characters falling in love has blurred the lines between their onscreen and offscreen relationships.

Holland playfully contrasted himself with his brother Paddy, whom he credits with having the ultimate “rizz.” He expressed that his approach to winning someone’s affection involves the long game of developing a genuine connection. He also mentioned being content in his current relationship with Zendaya, emphasizing that he doesn’t feel the need for excessive charm.

Speculations about Holland and Zendaya dating began circulating when they starred as love interests in the first Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” released in 2017. However, it wasn’t until 2021, when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles, that their real-life romance was confirmed.

Currently, Holland is busy promoting his Apple TV+ series, “The Crowded Room,” set in 1979, where he plays the role of Danny Sullivan, a young man connected to a shooting at Rockefeller Center. Sporting long, dark hair and bangs for the role, Holland jokingly expressed his gratitude to Zendaya for putting up with his unconventional appearance during the ten-month filming period.

The playful banter and chemistry between Holland and Zendaya have endeared them to fans, both on and off the screen. Their ability to navigate their onscreen romance while maintaining a real-life relationship has only added to the fascination surrounding them.