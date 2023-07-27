Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Whew, folks! Get ready for some fiery political drama, ’cause the race is on! Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican presidential candidate from South Carolina, ain’t holding back. He’s takin’ a jab at his opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and his state’s controversial new standards on teaching Black history in middle school.

When asked about Florida’s instruction that “slaves developed skills” for their “personal benefit,” Scott ain’t pullin’ no punches. He flat-out says, “There is no silver lining” in slavery. He paints a vivid picture of what it was really about tearing families apart, mutilating humans, and the gut-wrenching act of raping wives. It’s clear as day that he ain’t buyin’ the sugar-coated version of history.

And folks, Scott ain’t stoppin’ there. He’s throwin’ shade at DeSantis, sayin’ that this Black history standard ain’t somethin’ that’s gonna slide away quietly. Nah, this topic’s gonna come back to haunt ’em on the campaign trail, mark my words.

DeSantis, on the other hand, initially tries to dodge the heat, claimin’, “I didn’t do it. And I wasn’t involved in it.” But hey, that ain’t the words of leadership, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. He thinks DeSantis seems mighty uncomfortable with all this commotion.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Byron Donalds ain’t afraid to voice his opinion. He praises Florida’s African-American standards but ain’t shy ’bout callin’ out the misguided notion of “personal benefits” of slavery. Oh, he’s facing backlash from DeSantis’ camp, but he stands firm, believin’ the state’s Education Department will make things right.

The plot thickens, folks! DeSantis’ allies are tryin’ to link him to Vice President Kamala Harris, who also criticized the standards. They ain’t backin’ down, arguin’ they ain’t gonna hide the truth for political convenience.

DeSantis himself ain’t backin’ down either. He defends the new standards, callin’ out Harris for “demagoguing” the issue. He even draws a comparison to an AP African American Studies course, trying to prove his point.

But hold on tight, ’cause the drama ain’t over! Donald ain’t takin’ any nonsense, tweetin’ that anyone misunderstandin’ his words is just playin’ politics. The tension’s risin’, folks!

So, there you have it, a political showdown filled with emotions and controversy. The race for the presidency is gettin’ hotter than a summer in Florida! Buckle up, folks, ’cause this ain’t over ’til the last vote’s counted!

You better believe it, folks! This political rollercoaster ain't slowing down anytime soon! The drama's just heating up, and both sides are digging in their heels.

DeSantis ain’t takin’ Scott’s criticism lyin’ down. He’s got his own arsenal of defenses, arguin’ that nobody was raisin’ a fuss until it suited their political agenda. He’s callin’ on his colleagues in Florida to stand tall and not side with Kamala Harris. Looks like this battle’s far from over, and DeSantis is ready to fight tooth and nail.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott ain’t backin’ down either. He’s standin’ firm on his stance against the controversial Black history standard. He knows that sweepin’ the truth under the rug for political gain ain’t the way to go. Scott’s got his sights set on a fair and honest representation of history, and he won’t rest until it’s done right.

But hold your horses, folks, 'cause the story doesn't end there. There's tension in the air, and it's spreading like wildfire. The media's all over this political feud, reportin' on every twist and turn like it's a heavyweight boxing match. Pundits are chimin' in left and right, sharin' their two cents on who's got the upper hand.

With the spotlight firmly fixated on Florida, the state's education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., is callin' out Rep. Byron Donalds.

With the spotlight firmly fixated on Florida, the state’s education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., is callin’ out Rep. Byron Donalds. Diaz ain’t backin’ down, calling Donald’s conservatism into question, and lumpin’ him with the Democrats who’ve slammed the standards. Looks like things are gettin’ personal down in the Sunshine State.

Meanwhile, the public’s watchin’ this showdown with bated breath. Opinions are flyin’ faster than you can say “campaign trail.” Some are applaudin’ Scott for speakin’ his truth and standin’ up against what they see as a whitewashin’ of history. Others are rallyin’ behind DeSantis, claimin’ he’s defendin’ the state’s curriculum from outside influence.

