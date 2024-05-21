The Rise and Fall of Jacob Sartorius: A Journey Through Fame and Fading Stardom

In the era of social media influencers and online celebrities, Jacob Sartorius emerged as a rising young star capturing the attention of millions of people back in 2016. Between 2016-2019, he experienced a significant rise to fame thanks to his consistent use of the platform Musical.ly (which is now TikTok).

The Emergence of Jacob Sartorius

Sartorius gained early recognition through his lip-syncing videos on Musical.ly, including his amusing Vine videos and participation in MagCon, an event that featured online personalities who would tour the U.S. to meet their fans.

Many young users of both Vine and Musical.ly resonated with Sartorius’ relatable, funny, and charming personality. Aside from comedy videos, he would also use his social media platform to spread messages of kindness and positivity to his large following. Which is another reason to believe he was loved so much by the public.

Quickly catapulted to the limelight, he gained massive amounts of new followers each day and even earned the title of “mini Justin Bieber.” With this fame, he was able to slowly begin following one of his passions by making music. With his new, catchy songs, he became a teenage heartthrob and influential figure among Gen Z.

The Peak of Fame

The cover art of ‘Sweatshirt,’ Jacob Sartorius’ first hit single. Credit: Jacob Sartorius on YouTube.

During his peak, Jacob Sartorius was an internet sensation. His hit singles, including his most popular song and debut single ‘Sweatshirt,’ and others like ‘Hit or Miss’ and ‘Last Text,’ garnered millions of views on YouTube and music streaming platforms.

Through this rapid and newfound fame he gained so quickly, Sartorius was able to embark on international tours and performed to sold-out tours for many of his adoring fans, which were known as Sartorians.

His popularity expanded beyond just the virtual realm, as he managed to score endorsement deals and collaborations with a variety of major brands as well. For the time being, it seemed like he had the entire world at his feet.

The Challenges and Controversies

As Sartorius rose to fame, however, he did encounter many challenges and controversies. There was the pressure of maintaining his image and living up to the expectations of his young fan base. Also, he unfortunately often faced criticism for his music, videos, and personality in general.

This subjected him to a ton of online bullying, and rumours and gossip surrounding his personal life sometimes overshadowed his talent, creating an uncomfortable environment for him as a young star.

The Ever-Changing Landscape of Social Media

An archived post of Jacob on one of his popular tours in 2016/2017. Credit: @jacobsartorius on Instagram.

As the landscape of social media continued to evolve, so did the preferences of its users. The deletion of Vine and transition from Musical.ly becoming TikTok brought a shift in content and social media trends.

Gen Z is known for loving new, innovative, and humorous content, and Gen Z users began to gravitate towards new influencers of TikTok, like Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, Benji Krol, Josh Richards, and others. This left old internet stars, such as Jacob Sartorius in the dust as people began paying less attention to them and more attention to the newer stars of TikTok. The rise of new stars as well as the shift in the platform’s algorithm contributed to a major decline in Sartorius’ visibility and engagements.

He continues to post on social media platforms to this day, and still really enjoys making music that mostly relates to what he’s going through in his personal life. He definitely still has an active fanbase and large follower count on Instagram and TikTok and an abundant amount of subscribers on YouTube.

However, he is not nearly as popular or relevant as he used to be and has far less streams for his music. If you were to ask a younger person from Gen Z who Jacob Sartorius is, I have a strong feeling they would not be able to tell you.

Lessons Learned and Moving On

Jacob Sartorius during his early days of fame. Credit: @jacobsartorius on Instagram.

The story of Jacob Sartorius and his quick rise and fall of fame serves as a cautionary tale for both aspiring influencers and their followers. It highlights the fleeting nature of fame in the digital age and the importance of adapting to an always changing landscape.

Sartorius faced the challenges of navigating the pressure of fame at a young age. However, his journey also showcases the resilience required to overcome setbacks and re-invent oneself.

In Conclusion…

Jacob Sartorius rise and fall within the world of social media influencers reflects the dynamic nature of fame and the impact of changing trends on Gen Z. As an influential figure during the time of Musical.ly at its peak, Sartorius experienced a rapid ascent to stardom.

However, the shifting preferences of his audience and trouble to keep up with maintaining his image while also focusing on his music career led to a major and rapid decline in his popularity.

By examining his journey, it is evident that we can see the rise and fall of online celebrities like himself and the lessons they teach us about the ever-changing landscape of social media.