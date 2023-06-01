Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

‘That 70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Two Counts of Rape

Actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty in his second Los Angeles trial, convicted of two counts of rape.

Avatar photo

Published

Danny Masterson
Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock

Actor Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape in his second trial on charges of sexually assaulting women he met through the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s. The jury deliberated for a little over a week and reached a verdict on two of the three rape counts against Masterson, but they were deadlocked on the third count.

The victims, identified in court as Chrissy B., Jen B., and N. Trout, were practicing Scientologists when they met Masterson through the church. They waited over a decade to come forward because they were discouraged by church officials from contacting law enforcement, fearing repercussions and ex-communication. The victims’ relatives were also members of the Church of Scientology, adding to their concerns.

During the trial, the women described being drugged and sexually assaulted by Masterson. They accused him of serving them drinks that made them disoriented and vulnerable. Masterson’s defense attorney pointed out the lack of forensic evidence to support the drugging claims.

Chrissy B. testified about enduring an abusive relationship with Masterson, where he allegedly raped her after she woke up to him forcing himself on her. She also claimed to have lost consciousness after Masterson served her a drink at a restaurant in 2001, waking up the next morning in pain at his home.

Jen B. described becoming weak and woozy after drinking with Masterson, leading to him violently raping her at his home while wielding a gun and suffocating her with a pillow. N. Trout had a similar experience, stating that Masterson isolated her at his house, assaulted her in the shower, and raped her forcefully.

Masterson denied all allegations and did not testify at either trial. His defense team argued that the prosecution lacked corroborating evidence and questioned the victims’ motives, suggesting bias against the Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology was also a prominent factor in the trial, with allegations that church officials discouraged the victims from reporting the rapes to the police. The involvement of a church attorney in obtaining discovery materials in the case sparked an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and raised allegations of impropriety from prosecutors.

A hearing to determine how the attorney obtained the materials was rescheduled due to ongoing deliberations in the trial. The attorney claimed to have obtained the documents legally but did not provide further details.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Kim kardashian Kim kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Kanye West’s ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Amidst His Continuing Downward Spiral

Kim Kardashian has taken a firm stand, refusing to be Kanye West's "clean-up crew" amidst his reported downward spiral.

5 mins ago
Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Celebrity

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2: Raquel’s Controversial Lack of Remorse Creates a Stir

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion has caused a stir as Raquel's controversial lack of remorse becomes a focal point of discussion.

10 mins ago
bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame. bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame.

Celebrity

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals The Family Missed Early Signs of His Dementia

In a heartfelt revelation, the daughter of Bruce Willis has disclosed that their family missed early signs of his dementia.

14 mins ago
Phillip Schofield Phillip Schofield

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield Dropped as Prince’s Trust ambassador

In a surprising development, Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.

18 mins ago
al pacino al pacino

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, is Expecting a Baby with His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Here comes the most exciting news, Al Pacino, at the age of 83, is anticipating parenthood with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: Everything You Need to Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the latest installment in the beloved Spider-Man franchise, and it delivers an exhilarating and visually stunning experience that captivates...

22 hours ago
carrie underwood performing. carrie underwood performing.

Music

Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Axl Rose superfan Carrie Underwood is set to open for Guns N' Roses.

22 hours ago
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

TV & Film

Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

22 hours ago
Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE. Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE.

Celebrity

Matty Healy Brushes Off Concerns Over Controversial Podcast: ‘It Holds No Significance’

Matty Healy, in response to concerns over his controversial podcast, brushes off the criticism, stating that it holds no significance.

22 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

22 hours ago

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

2 days ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

2 days ago