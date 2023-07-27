Connect with us

Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly Hilton Head Island woman faced with losing her family’s land

Published

Snoop Dogg
Image Source: Snoop Dogg at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, USA on July 22, 2019. (Shutterstock @ Tinseltown)

The battle between a 93-year-old South Carolina woman and a developer over her family’s property, owned since the Civil War, is gaining attention, with even celebrities like Snoop Dogg stepping in to support her cause.

Josephine Wright, a resident of Hilton Head Island, is facing a lawsuit from Bailey Point Investment Group, a Georgia-based company seeking to develop on land that includes her home. The company claims encroachments on their property, including personal belongings and improvements on Wright’s land. However, Wright and her family assert that they have owned the property for over 30 years.

Wright’s 40 grandchildren, among her seven children, are rallying to support her in this fight. Charise Graves, one of her grandchildren, expressed disbelief at the actions of a multi-million dollar company, seemingly going against the elderly woman.

The lawsuit, filed in February, seeks monetary and equitable relief for the alleged encroachments made by Bailey Point on Wright’s property. In response, Wright’s attorneys argue that the company has used intimidation, harassment, and trespass to try to pressure the senior into selling her property.

Civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers characterizes the case as David versus Goliath, where a powerful entity is attempting to take property owned by a family for generations, using tactics commonly seen along the coast.

In an impressive show of support, a fundraising page was created to help Wright with her legal fees, and it has garnered nearly $270,000 in donations, including a generous $10,000 contribution from Snoop Dogg. The rapper expressed solidarity with Wright on his Instagram page, signaling his support for her cause.

Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, reveals that her grandmother’s land sits in the middle of the company’s new residential subdivision, currently under construction. The land has been in their family since the end of the Civil War, and Wright has poured her heart and soul into maintaining it for her family’s enjoyment for generations to come.

However, the situation is not without its challenges. The company is making claims that Wright is not the legal heir to the property, despite her living on and paying taxes for it for over three decades. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Wright remains resilient and determined to fight for what she believes is rightfully hers.

As the legal battle continues, Wright finds herself supported by not only her loving family but also a community of concerned individuals, including celebrities who are moved by her story and determined to see justice prevail. The fight between the determined senior and the powerful developer is far from over, but it has become a symbol of resilience and community support in the face of adversity.

In this article:
