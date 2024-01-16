Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Ryan Gosling’s Hilarious Reaction to ‘Kenough’ Winning a Critics Choice Award Sets Internet on Fire

Ryan Gosling had a hilarious reaction to his Barbie song winning a Critic’s Choice Award. His funny side-eye stare had fans raving online.

Published

Ryan Gosling reacts to his song winning a Critic's Choice Award.
Ryan Gosling had an interesting reaction to his song winning a Critic's Choice Award. Credit: The CW

Ryan Gosling’s hit Barbie song was “Kenough” to win him a Critic’s Choice Award. While most would be excited to win, Ryan Gosling had a different reaction… 

Ryan Gosling’s hit song, “I’m Just Ken,” won the award for Best Song By Critics’ Choice votes. It beat out several other contenders, including “Dance the Night” and “What Was I Made For,” both also from the Barbie movie. Other nominees included songs from Rustin, Wish, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. 

While producer Mark Ronson celebrated the song’s win with those around him, Ryan Gosling needed a second to process the achievement. 

Ronson made sure to praise Gosling as he accepted the award. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” he said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.” 

Ryan’s confused, side-eye stare made history as one of the Critic’s Choice Awards’ most iconic moments. Fans shared the video nonstop on platforms like X. One user captioned the video, “Baby wake up, a new reaction video from Ryan Gosling just dropped.” Another said, “Ryan Gosling’s recent award show reactions are everything.” 

The reaction went viral, and some fans turned the moment into memes, comparing Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms. It’s obvious that the internet loved Ryan’s reaction, and viewers went crazy with the jokes. 

Even Eva Mendes, who has been Ryan’s partner for thirteen years and shares two children with him, couldn’t help but share the video. She reposted a GIF of Gosling’s reaction to Instagram, captioned, “I LOVE HIM!!!” 

Gosling’s funny reaction wasn’t the only controversial moment. Award presenters Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) dissed Gosling, Jack Black, and others in the Best Song category. They joked the “actors think they’re singers.” Jack Black sang “Peaches” from the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was extremely successful, and also went viral on apps like TikTok and Instagram. 

Overall, Barbie won six awards during the Critic’s Choice ceremony, taking home titles like Best Song, Best Comedy, and Best Original Screenplay. Despite Barbie’s success, the movie’s ultimate rival, Oppenheimer, did even better, winning eight awards at the Sunday night event. 

From the moment Barbie hit the silver screen, “I’m Just Ken” was a fan-favorite. The musical scene from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie featured Gosling and several of the movie’s other Kens, like Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans. Their flawless choreography was inspired by Hollywood classics. 

The powerful song contained lyrics about Gosling’s character feeling overlooked and featured Guns ‘N Roses’ legendary Slash on guitar. Ryan recorded his own vocals for the track, allegedly taking only two hours. 

Since the film’s release in July, fans have been raving about the song. It received such a huge response that filmmakers released behind-the-scenes footage. The song has also been remixed into a festive Christmas tune, and a remix by Pete Davidson was featured on Saturday Night Live. 

In this article:,
Written By

Mary Christine is currently studying English and French at Michigan Technological University. She enjoys reading mystery novels, watching horror movies, and spending a significant amount of her paycheck on coffee.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Celebrity

The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes: Performance and Audience Reactions

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, prequel to the popular Hunger Games series, focuses on the story of Panem’s infamous president, Coriolanus Snow.

1 hour ago

TV & Film

Is Anyone But You (2023) a Shakespeare Remake?

All you need to know about how Shakespeare's work has influenced the romantic comedy, alongside other films.

2 days ago

TV & Film

‘Love Actually’ Then & Now: Where Are The Cast 20 Years Later?

Love Actually continues to be one of the most popular Christmas movies after 20 years. But where are the original cast now?

3 days ago

Gaming

Why is Lethal Company So Funny But Also Completely Terrifying?

How can Lethal Company be so funny? But also so scary? An intriguing answer follows which will be discussed here.

3 days ago