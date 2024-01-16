Ryan Gosling’s Hilarious Reaction to ‘Kenough’ Winning a Critics Choice Award Sets Internet on Fire

Ryan Gosling’s hit Barbie song was “Kenough” to win him a Critic’s Choice Award. While most would be excited to win, Ryan Gosling had a different reaction…

Ryan Gosling’s hit song, “I’m Just Ken,” won the award for Best Song By Critics’ Choice votes. It beat out several other contenders, including “Dance the Night” and “What Was I Made For,” both also from the Barbie movie. Other nominees included songs from Rustin, Wish, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While producer Mark Ronson celebrated the song’s win with those around him, Ryan Gosling needed a second to process the achievement.

Ronson made sure to praise Gosling as he accepted the award. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” he said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

Ryan’s confused, side-eye stare made history as one of the Critic’s Choice Awards’ most iconic moments. Fans shared the video nonstop on platforms like X. One user captioned the video, “Baby wake up, a new reaction video from Ryan Gosling just dropped.” Another said, “Ryan Gosling’s recent award show reactions are everything.”

The reaction went viral, and some fans turned the moment into memes, comparing Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms. It’s obvious that the internet loved Ryan’s reaction, and viewers went crazy with the jokes.

Even Eva Mendes, who has been Ryan’s partner for thirteen years and shares two children with him, couldn’t help but share the video. She reposted a GIF of Gosling’s reaction to Instagram, captioned, “I LOVE HIM!!!”

Gosling’s funny reaction wasn’t the only controversial moment. Award presenters Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) dissed Gosling, Jack Black, and others in the Best Song category. They joked the “actors think they’re singers.” Jack Black sang “Peaches” from the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was extremely successful, and also went viral on apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Overall, Barbie won six awards during the Critic’s Choice ceremony, taking home titles like Best Song, Best Comedy, and Best Original Screenplay. Despite Barbie’s success, the movie’s ultimate rival, Oppenheimer, did even better, winning eight awards at the Sunday night event.

From the moment Barbie hit the silver screen, “I’m Just Ken” was a fan-favorite. The musical scene from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie featured Gosling and several of the movie’s other Kens, like Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans. Their flawless choreography was inspired by Hollywood classics.

The powerful song contained lyrics about Gosling’s character feeling overlooked and featured Guns ‘N Roses’ legendary Slash on guitar. Ryan recorded his own vocals for the track, allegedly taking only two hours.

Since the film’s release in July, fans have been raving about the song. It received such a huge response that filmmakers released behind-the-scenes footage. The song has also been remixed into a festive Christmas tune, and a remix by Pete Davidson was featured on Saturday Night Live.