Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration ‘Barbie World’ as Monica Debuts ‘Mo’ Talk’ Podcast and More Exciting Updates

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration ‘Barbie World’ as Monica Debuts ‘Mo’ Talk’ Podcast and More Exciting Updates
Avatar photo

Published

Nicki Minaj
Image Source: LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11, 2011: Nicki Minaj at the nominations announcement for the 2011 American Music Awards at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live. October 11, 2011 Los Angeles, CA (Jaguar PS @ Shutterstock)

The collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice is actually titled “Barbie Dreams” and is featured on Minaj’s latest album, “Queen.” We apologize for the mistake.

Moving on to the updates, Doja Cat has indeed announced an upcoming tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii. The tour will be in support of Doja Cat’s latest single, “Attention,” which has garnered significant attention and acclaim.

Coi Leray has indeed released her highly anticipated self-titled album, “Coi.” The album showcases Leray’s artistic growth and features a range of tracks that highlight her unique style and energy.

It’s an exciting time in the music industry as these talented women continue to make their mark with their creative projects, collaborations, and achievements. Fans can look forward to enjoying their music, shows, and other ventures in the coming months. Let the music play and the celebration continue!

In other news, the music world is abuzz with the recent release of Halsey’s highly anticipated album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” The album, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, delves into themes of motherhood, womanhood, and the complexities of power. Halsey has been praised for her bold and introspective lyrics, showcasing her evolution as an artist.

Additionally, Grammy-winning artist Adele has been teasing her highly awaited comeback. After a long hiatus, she recently took to social media to announce her new single, “Easy On Me,” which is set to be released in the coming weeks. Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating her return and the powerful emotions her music is known to evoke.

Meanwhile, rising star Olivia Rodrigo continues to dominate the charts with her breakout album “SOUR.” The record, featuring hit songs like “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” has resonated with listeners worldwide, solidifying Rodrigo’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

On the hip-hop front, Cardi B has been making waves with her new single “Up.” The energetic track showcases her signature style and infectious personality, solidifying her status as one of the leading female voices in rap.

In the realm of R&B, Jazmine Sullivan’s critically acclaimed EP “Heaux Tales” continues to make an impact. The project explores themes of love, sexuality, and empowerment, with Sullivan’s soulful voice captivating audiences and earning her praise from both fans and critics alike.

With these talented women making their mark across various genres, the music industry is witnessing a dynamic and empowering wave of female artistry. Their music and stories continue to resonate with audiences, showcasing the power of women in the music world and beyond.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Cardi B, Tasha K Cardi B, Tasha K

Music

Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K for Provoking Her with Mention of Takeoff in Video on Titanic Submersible Incident

Cardi B Criticizes Tasha K for Provoking Her - Latest News on Takeoff Mention and Missing Titanic Submersible

10 hours ago
Kodak Black Kodak Black

Celebrity

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting - Latest Updates and Legal News

10 hours ago
LL Cool J LL Cool J

Music

LL Cool J and Ice T Present ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ – A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series

LL Cool J and Ice T Present 'Hip Hop Treasures' - A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series Revealing Hidden Gems

10 hours ago
paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo

Celebrity

As Amber Heard’s New Movie Premieres, Her Director And Co-Star Have Major Praise For Her In The Aftermath Of Legal Drama With Johnny Depp

When Conor Allyn shot Into the Fire with Amber Heard as the film’s lead in February 2022, it was months before the actor’s defamation...

11 hours ago
Drake Drake

Music

Drake Reschedules ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Date In Memphis

Drake Reschedules "It's All A Blur" Tour Date in Memphis

11 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

TV & Film

No Hard Feelings filmmakers defend premise even though it’s just a movie, calm down

The filmmakers say they'd be surprised if you come out of the movie thinking it was creepy

11 hours ago
Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TV & Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Reclaims Top Spot at Box Office

12 hours ago
Elton John Elton John

Celebrity

Elton John Says Goodbye With Glastonbury Performance

Fans flock to the Pyramid Stage to watch Elton John play the last UK show of his farewell tour.

12 hours ago
Adam Cole Adam Cole

Celebrity

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results - June 25: Danielson vs. Okada and More

12 hours ago

TV & Film

Video Surfaces Showing How Filming Harry Potter Platform 9 and 3/4 Was Filmed

Never-before seen footage of the filming of Harry running into Platform 9 3/4 has been released, shocking fans across the world.

12 hours ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Music

Forget The Cardigan At Home, Swifties Get Bejeweled For Second Minnesota Show

A Taylor Swift fan says she can't what happened during the Saturday night show in downtown Minneapolis.

12 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson

Celebrity

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson's doctors have told her that the prognosis is good, her spokesman says.

13 hours ago