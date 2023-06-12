Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Boy Tatum’s Adorable Nickname

Khloe Kardashian has finally spilled the beans and revealed the name of her 10-month-old son, Tatum. But hold on tight, ’cause Khloe wants to set the record straight on what you can—and more importantly, can’t—call her little bundle of joy. And let me tell you, Malika Haqq might want to take some notes.

In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, being the proud grandma she is, greeted her grandson with a heartfelt, “Hi, Rob. Hi, my little pumpkin.” Khloe, being Khloe, couldn’t help but roll her eyes at these endearing names. But Kris, in her persistent ways, chimed in, “No, Tatum’s good. We could call him Tate. Everybody’s gonna call him Tate.”

Well, guess what? Khloe, at the ripe age of 38, is not digging that nickname. She quickly clarifies, “No, never gonna happen.” You go, Khloe! But it seems like Tate is slowly but surely catching on. Just days before Khloe spilled the beans on Tatum’s name, her bestie Malika left a comment on an Instagram photo of the mother-son duo, cheering on “Go Tate!”

Now, let’s talk about why it took so darn long for Khloe to reveal the name Tatum. She spilled the tea on the Jennifer Hudson Show, mentioning that she wanted to meet her little one and get a feel for him before settling on a name. Can’t blame her, right? Naming a human is no easy task, trust me. Khloe later confessed on The Kardashians that having a child via surrogate has been the “weirdest” experience for her. And boy, does she have her hands full, especially with that bedtime schedule!

But hey, Khloe is taking it all in stride. She admits that the first couple of months are a real rollercoaster ride. Thankfully, Tatum sleeps until 4 a.m. every night, and she’s eternally grateful for that. As the founder of Good American, Khloe shares in a confessional that the beginning is mind-boggling and downright torturous. But you know what they say, time flies, and before you know it, they grow up!

Now, forming that deep connection with Tatum is Khloe’s top priority. It’s taking a little longer than it did with her daughter, True Thompson, whom she carried herself. Khloe spills the beans, confessing, “With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter,’ and I was super into it—but just days.” But with Tatum, it’s been a few months, and she’s still working on that complete bond. But hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and they say good things take time, right?

Well, that’s the lowdown on Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and their adorable little ones, True and Tatum. Keep an eye out for more family photos and heartwarming moments from this Kardashian crew. Stay tuned, folks!