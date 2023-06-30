Connect with us

Kevin Costner’s Ex Wife Christine Flees Town After Star Accuses Her Of Spending $100k Of Child Support On Plastic Surgery

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is getting out of town with two of their kids after some bitter divorce drama.
Published

Kevin Costner
Image Source: Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

In the midst of a contentious divorce, Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was seen leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with two of their children. Carrying luggage and a cup of coffee, Christine appeared to be getting away from the ongoing divorce drama.

Following two months of intense legal battles, Christine is now facing a court hearing in Santa Barbara. During the hearing, she plans to contest the prenuptial agreement between her and Kevin. Among the issues being disputed are financial matters, including child support and housing arrangements.

According to previous reports, Christine has requested $248,000 per month in child support, while Kevin’s accountant alleges that her claimed expenses include over $100,000 for her own plastic surgery, as well as boutique shopping and cash withdrawals.

As part of the ongoing divorce proceedings, Christine has agreed to vacate the family’s beachfront home by the end of August and find a new residence of her own.

The divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner has been marked by allegations and counter-allegations, with both parties embroiled in a complex legal battle.

