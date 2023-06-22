Connect with us

Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Seeks $248K Per Month in Child Support Amid Divorce Proceedings

In the ongoing divorce proceedings between actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, she has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support.
Kevin Costner
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

The ongoing divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has taken another contentious turn as they clash over child support payments.

According to legal documents filed by Baumgartner, she is seeking a staggering $248,000 per month in child support for their three children. She argues that this amount is necessary to maintain a lifestyle for the children similar to the one they experience while in Costner’s care. Baumgartner also expects Costner to cover additional expenses such as private school tuition, healthcare, and sports-related costs.

Sources close to the situation claim that Costner is already covering 100% of the children’s expenses. In response, he has offered an additional $38,000 per month, but he vehemently disagrees with Baumgartner’s demand for such a large sum. Costner’s legal filings indicate that he believes child support should be separate from his wealth and income.

Baumgartner justifies her request by pointing to Costner’s substantial wealth, stating that his total income for the previous year was $19.5 million, while the family’s expenses amounted to $6.6 million. She argues that his financial resources are more than sufficient to support her request.

The divorce proceedings have been marked by escalating tensions. Costner previously accused Baumgartner of refusing to vacate one of his properties, despite their prenuptial agreement stipulating that she should have moved out by a specific date following the divorce filing. Baumgartner contends that she cannot afford to relocate, while Costner claims she has $1.45 million in her bank account, making it feasible for her to find alternative accommodation.

As the legal battle continues, the couple’s divorce is becoming increasingly acrimonious, with both parties entrenched in their positions and seeking to protect their interests.

The high-profile divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continues to make headlines as the contentious legal battle escalates. While the couple initially sought an amicable separation, their conflicting demands and financial disputes have fueled the animosity between them.

In addition to the hefty child support request, Baumgartner’s filings also shed light on the couple’s extravagant lifestyle. Trips to luxurious destinations like Hawaii, Aspen, and the Caribbean, complete with caterers and chefs to entertain guests, have been regular occurrences for them. Maintaining their multiple properties comes with a price tag of around $2 million per year, according to Baumgartner’s claims.

