Keanu Reeves’ Home Raided by Burglars in Ski Masks

On the night of Wednesday, December 6th, Keanu Reeves‘ residential property was raided. According to an initial report, Reeves, 59, was not home then and is safe.

Thankfully, this action star loved by Gen-Z and many others was not harmed during the burglary. Local authority sources informed TMZ that police were notified about a trespasser around 7 pm PST. Once the police arrived, the authorities searched Reeves’ property, but no trespasser was found.

At 1 a.m. that night, Reeves’ home alarm went off, prompting authorities to return to his property. His security cameras captured multiple men in ski masks breaking a window to get into Reeves’ house. The burglars later took off with a firearm, and it is still unclear if they left with any other belongings.

Police are taking this to further investigation by watching neighborhood surveillance footage. Authorities suspect the possibility that the first call could have come from someone keeping an eye on the home. Law enforcement reports that the masked burglars fled the premises before officers arrived.

The actor has faced similar burglary attempts in the past

The ‘John Wick’ star’s home has been targeted by burglars, with two intruders in a row throughout September of 2014. Reeves was also faced with an alleged stalker who he claims appeared in early 2023.

In February this year, Reeves was granted a temporary restraining order against Bryan Dixon, 38. Reeves’ attorney claimed that Dixon had been harassing his client for months on end and even appeared at his LA home.

The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court by Reeves’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. Reeves was allegedly stalked, harassed, and trespassed by Bryan Dixon. Dixon made repeated uninvited appearances at Reeves’ home in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The restraining order described Dixon as a “transient stranger with no permanent residence, but who has engaged in an ongoing course of alarming and harassing/threatening conduct” since November of 2022.

This petition was filed on Keanu Reeves’s behalf and protected his partner at the time. It was noted that the actor has suffered from distress since Dixon’s stalking and disturbance began.

Why has Keanu Reeves’ been made a target?

An investigation into Bryan Dixon and his motives found that he had made at least six “unwanted appearances” at Reeves’ LA home. Between November 2022 and January 2023, Dixon has been stalking and threatening Reeves.

Dixon has a criminal history spanning about 20 years, including convictions related to assault, theft, breaking and entering, and drug possession.

In early November 2022, Dixon made two unwanted appearances in a row. During his first appearance in Reeves’ Los Angeles home, he attempted to enter the area before being found asleep in the actor’s backyard.

Around 12 hours later, Dixon left a “suspicious and alarming backpack on Mr. Reeves’ property” behind, possibly on purpose. The backpack contained a DNA testing kit, a “bizarre” note, and several other items.

In January of 2023, Dixon returned to Reeves’ LA home several times, becoming a continuous threat to him and his property.

Where was Keanu Reeves’ during the robbery attempt?

It is reported that Reeves was out with his ’90s alt-rock revival band, ‘Dogstar’. He was on tour with some old friends when his Los Angeles county home was raided by ski-masked burglars- not ideal, but at least he was safe.

Unlike in his movies, Reeves won’t use violence to solve this. But, surprisingly, the burglars could run away in the first place.