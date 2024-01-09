Connect with us

Indiana Jones Actor Christian Oliver and Two Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

Christian Oliver, who starred in films including Valkyrie and Speed Racer, was killed on Thursday along with his two young daughters when their plane crashed into the sea off a Caribbean Island.

Published

Katie Hutchins/Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Christian Oliver, who starred in films including Valkyrie and Speed Racer, was killed on Thursday along with his two young daughters when their plane crashed into the sea off a Caribbean Island.

Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed the news on social media. They wrote on Facebook how a small one-engine aircraft had crashed into the sea one mile west of Petit Nevis. This island is located off the coast of Bequia, a tiny island and part of the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent. The crash happened on Thursday at around midday.

They’ve sadly confirmed the death of US actor Oliver and his two daughters – Madita Klapser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12. Robert Sachs, who owned the plane and died alongside the family in the crash, has been identified as the pilot. The SVG Coast Guard has recovered all four bodies from the crash site.

What caused the crash?

According to the police, the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Local reports, as per Deadline, the pilot radioed the tower not long after take-off, reporting issues and said he was considering turning back. That was the last they heard from the plane.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean.” The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement. “Fishermen and Divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority told CBS News that it is “currently in the process of gathering information to assist in the investigation.” The US State Department said it was providing “all appropriate consular assistance” to the families of the victims.

Public Reaction to the Incident.

worked with Steven Soderbergh in The Good German opposite George Clooney and Cate Blanchett. Also with Tom Cruise in Valkyrie and the Wachowskis' 2008 Speed Racer. He also starred in Alarm for Cobra 11 and Saved By the Bell: The New Class. His most recent credit was last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Unfortunately, Oliver had just finished wrapping up his latest movie. Forever Hold Your Peace, and directed by Nick Lyon and co-starring Bai Ling. He filmed his final scene on December 20th.

Both Lyon and Ling have posted tributes to the actor and his family on Instagram.

Bai Ling said, “Dear Christian Oliver. With tears in my eyes, I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago. That the plane he took had crashed, including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed.” She continued her tribute, saying “He was so nice, worked so hard, and was such a brave actor and a beautiful gentle person.”

His last Instagram post saw him welcoming 2024 in ‘paradise’. Saying, “Let love rule wishing you all the best for 2024.” He wrote over an image from the Caribbean, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 here we come!”

Written By

I'm a second year university student at UCL.

