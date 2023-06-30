Debi Mazar Gives Update On Madonna’s Health After Hospitalization: ‘strongest Gal I Know’

Rosie O’Donnell provided a brief health update on Madonna following the Queen of Pop’s hospitalization for a bacterial infection. O’Donnell shared a throwback photo of herself and Madonna doing yoga together on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, expressing that Madonna is feeling good. O’Donnell had previously mentioned that Madonna was prepared for her upcoming tour and emphasized their close friendship.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, had announced the health scare and tour postponement in an Instagram post, stating that Madonna’s health was improving and a full recovery was expected. Kathy Griffin also defended Madonna in a TikTok video, criticizing the ageism and misogyny surrounding the online conversation about her hospitalization. Griffin expressed her support for Madonna and her well wishes for her health and tour.

As news of Madonna’s hospitalization and health scare spread, friends and colleagues rallied around her with messages of support. Rosie O’Donnell’s update on Madonna’s health added a positive note, assuring fans that she is feeling good. O’Donnell’s throwback photo served as a reminder of their close bond and the genuine friendship they share.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, had previously informed the public about her condition and the need to postpone her tour. The announcement highlighted that while her health was improving, she was still under medical care. Oseary assured fans that a full recovery was expected and promised to share more details, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows, as they become available.

Amidst the conversation surrounding Madonna’s hospitalization, Kathy Griffin stepped up to defend the iconic singer. In a TikTok video, Griffin expressed her love and support for Madonna, urging people not to jump to conclusions or make fun of her health situation. She believed that ageism and misogyny played a role in the negative reactions, emphasizing that Madonna’s contributions to music and entertainment deserved respect and admiration.

Griffin concluded her video by sending well wishes to Madonna, expressing her excitement for the tour’s continuation and highlighting the significance of Madonna’s musical legacy. She reminded everyone to prioritize Madonna’s health over superficial concerns, emphasizing the importance of supporting artists through difficult times.

As Madonna recuperates and receives medical care, her friends and fans continue to stand by her, sending messages of love, encouragement, and hoping for her swift recovery. The music industry eagerly awaits updates on her condition and the rescheduling of her highly anticipated tour.