Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Say Reports the Singer s Using Meth ‘False’ and ‘Repulsive’

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have responded to a report alleging that Spears is using drugs. The report, published by The Daily Mail, claimed that Federline expressed concerns about Spears potentially using methamphetamine. However, both Spears and Federline have strongly denied these allegations.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story, Federline dismissed the report as “false” and “repulsive.” He expressed his sadness over the exploitation of minors and the clickbait nature of such reporting. Federline emphasized that the claims made in the article were baseless and did not reflect the truth.

Spears also addressed the situation on her Instagram feed. She expressed her sadness over people spreading untrue claims and speculated that it may not even be her sons speaking about her in that manner. Spears expressed her heartbreak over feeling like her efforts to create a good environment for her children were not appreciated. She hoped that the report was simply an act of hate from the news outlet and that neither Kevin nor their son Preston made such statements.

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal letter to The Daily Mail, condemning the publication for false and defamatory claims. The letter highlighted that Federline had already denied the allegations when speaking to TMZ. It also accused journalist Daphne Barak, who conducted the interview, of attempting to contact Spears under false pretenses. The attorney demanded that The Daily Mail immediately retract the story, conduct an internal investigation, and address the abuse of Spears and her children.

Representatives for Britney Spears have not yet responded to requests for further comment on the matter.

As the controversy surrounding the allegations continues, fans and supporters of Britney Spears have rallied around her, expressing their solidarity and demanding accountability for the spread of false information. The #FreeBritney movement, which advocates for the singer’s autonomy and legal rights, has been particularly vocal in defending her against unwarranted attacks.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing legal battle over Spears’ conservatorship, which has garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations about the treatment of individuals under such arrangements. Following her public testimony in June 2021, where Spears detailed the abusive nature of the conservatorship and expressed her desire for freedom, there has been increased scrutiny of the actions of those involved in her case.

Mathew Rosengart, who became Spears’ attorney in July 2021, has been actively working to end the conservatorship and protect his client’s interests. He has called for a thorough investigation into the conservatorship’s management and the actions of those who have played a role in it.

The revelations from this recent report only intensify the concerns about the treatment and portrayal of Britney Spears. Many supporters argue that the media should be held accountable for its sensationalized coverage and the potential harm it can cause to Spears’ well-being and reputation.

As the legal proceedings continue and the truth unfolds, it remains crucial to prioritize the well-being and autonomy of Britney Spears. The public scrutiny surrounding her personal life highlights the importance of respecting individuals’ rights and the need for a more transparent and compassionate approach to mental health and guardianship matters.

Britney Spears’ case has shed light on the broader issues surrounding conservatorship abuse and the lack of safeguards in place to protect vulnerable individuals. It serves as a catalyst for a wider conversation about the rights and dignity of those placed under such arrangements and the need for reform in the legal system.