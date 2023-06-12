Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Say Reports the Singer s Using Meth ‘False’ and ‘Repulsive’

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline strongly deny reports suggesting the singer is using meth, calling them “false” and “repulsive.”
Avatar photo

Published

Kevin Federline (right) and Britney Spears (right).
Kevin Federline (right) and Britney Spears (right). Credit: s_bukley/Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have responded to a report alleging that Spears is using drugs. The report, published by The Daily Mail, claimed that Federline expressed concerns about Spears potentially using methamphetamine. However, both Spears and Federline have strongly denied these allegations.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story, Federline dismissed the report as “false” and “repulsive.” He expressed his sadness over the exploitation of minors and the clickbait nature of such reporting. Federline emphasized that the claims made in the article were baseless and did not reflect the truth.

Spears also addressed the situation on her Instagram feed. She expressed her sadness over people spreading untrue claims and speculated that it may not even be her sons speaking about her in that manner. Spears expressed her heartbreak over feeling like her efforts to create a good environment for her children were not appreciated. She hoped that the report was simply an act of hate from the news outlet and that neither Kevin nor their son Preston made such statements.

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal letter to The Daily Mail, condemning the publication for false and defamatory claims. The letter highlighted that Federline had already denied the allegations when speaking to TMZ. It also accused journalist Daphne Barak, who conducted the interview, of attempting to contact Spears under false pretenses. The attorney demanded that The Daily Mail immediately retract the story, conduct an internal investigation, and address the abuse of Spears and her children.

Representatives for Britney Spears have not yet responded to requests for further comment on the matter.

As the controversy surrounding the allegations continues, fans and supporters of Britney Spears have rallied around her, expressing their solidarity and demanding accountability for the spread of false information. The #FreeBritney movement, which advocates for the singer’s autonomy and legal rights, has been particularly vocal in defending her against unwarranted attacks.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing legal battle over Spears’ conservatorship, which has garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations about the treatment of individuals under such arrangements. Following her public testimony in June 2021, where Spears detailed the abusive nature of the conservatorship and expressed her desire for freedom, there has been increased scrutiny of the actions of those involved in her case.

Mathew Rosengart, who became Spears’ attorney in July 2021, has been actively working to end the conservatorship and protect his client’s interests. He has called for a thorough investigation into the conservatorship’s management and the actions of those who have played a role in it.

The revelations from this recent report only intensify the concerns about the treatment and portrayal of Britney Spears. Many supporters argue that the media should be held accountable for its sensationalized coverage and the potential harm it can cause to Spears’ well-being and reputation.

As the legal proceedings continue and the truth unfolds, it remains crucial to prioritize the well-being and autonomy of Britney Spears. The public scrutiny surrounding her personal life highlights the importance of respecting individuals’ rights and the need for a more transparent and compassionate approach to mental health and guardianship matters.

Britney Spears’ case has shed light on the broader issues surrounding conservatorship abuse and the lack of safeguards in place to protect vulnerable individuals. It serves as a catalyst for a wider conversation about the rights and dignity of those placed under such arrangements and the need for reform in the legal system.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

baby boy Tatum baby boy Tatum

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Boy Tatum’s Adorable Nickname

Uncover the surprising fact about the Kardashian family as you learn that Son had the Kardashian last name at birth.

8 mins ago
Tyga (left) and Travis Barker (right). Tyga (left) and Travis Barker (right).

Music

Tyga and Travis Barker Reportedly Working on Exciting New Music Project Together

Exciting news for music fans as Tyga and Travis Barker reunite in the studio! Stay tuned for updates on their latest collaboration, as the...

12 mins ago
colorectal Cancer colorectal Cancer

Health & Wellbeing

New Study Suggests Red Meat and Sugar May Cause Colorectal Cancer in Young People

A new study suggests a potential link between red meat and sugar consumption and colorectal cancer in young individuals.

3 days ago
Sewage treatment plants Sewage treatment plants

Health & Wellbeing

Mysterious Covid-19 Lineages Found in US Sewers May Hold Clues to Chronic Infections

Discover a groundbreaking study revealing that Covid-19 lineages found in US sewers may hold vital clues to chronic infections.

3 days ago
NASA Parker solar probe NASA Parker solar probe

Science

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Dives Into Fast Solar Wind and Discovers Its Mysterious Source

NASA's Parker Solar Probe embarks on a groundbreaking mission as it dives into the fast solar wind.

3 days ago
The inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Rocket moves closer to reality as it successfully completes a Flight Readiness Firing (FRF). The inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Rocket moves closer to reality as it successfully completes a Flight Readiness Firing (FRF).

Science

United Launch Alliance Successfully Test Fires Its Vulcan Rocket

United Launch Alliance (ULA) achieves a significant milestone with the successful test firing of its new Vulcan rocket.

3 days ago
Black Hole flash of light Black Hole flash of light

Science

Flash of Light Brighter Than One Trillion Stars Leads to Black Hole Breakthrough

Witness the brilliance of a flash of light that surpasses a trillion stars, unveiling groundbreaking insights into the mysteries of supermassive black holes.

3 days ago

Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has an Official Release Date for 2023

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have recently unveiled the much-awaited launch date for their highly anticipated superhero action game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

3 days ago
Hulk Hogan (left) and The Iron Sheik (right) Hulk Hogan (left) and The Iron Sheik (right)

Celebrity

Hulk Hogan Reacts to the Loss of Wrestling Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan mourns the loss of The Iron Sheik, sharing his emotional reaction to the news.

3 days ago
Album cover for BTS's 10-year debut anniversary single ″Take Two″ [BIGHIT MUSIC] Album cover for BTS's 10-year debut anniversary single ″Take Two″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Music

BTS Set to Release 10th Anniversary Single on Friday

Get ready for the excitement as BTS gears up to release their 10th anniversary single on Friday.

3 days ago
Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Celebrity

Tupac Shakur’s Sister Emotionally Recalls Late Rapper as He Receives Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur's sister emotionally recalls the late rapper as he receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 days ago
Bryan Cranston Bryan Cranston

TV & Film

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Says He Will Retire From Acting in 2026

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announces his retirement from acting in 2026, prioritizing quality time with his wife of over 30 years.

3 days ago