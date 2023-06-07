Britney Spears Fondly Describes Son Sean Preston as ‘My First Love’ Following Decision to Allow Boys to Move to Hawaii

Britney Spears, the pop icon and mother of two, recently expressed her love and pride for her eldest son, Sean Preston, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 17-year-old holds a special place in Spears’ heart, and she referred to him as her “first love” in the caption accompanying a throwback photo of Preston, where he could be seen smiling in a white buttoned-up shirt.

Spears shares Sean Preston and his younger brother, Jayden James, 16, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The post comes after Federline’s request to relocate their children from Los Angeles to Hawaii was granted by Spears. Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared that Spears “consented” to the move, and the decision was made with the well-being and privacy of the boys in mind. The move is an opportunity for Federline, his wife Victoria Prince, and their children, Peyton and Jordan, to pursue professional opportunities and enjoy a more private life away from the scrutiny of Los Angeles.

Preston, who is graduating from high school, will experience the move before it happens, while Jayden will be able to finish his final year of high school remotely. This significant change allows the boys to embark on a new chapter in their lives with their father and stepmother.

Prior to the Instagram post about Sean Preston, Spears shared a throwback picture of herself carrying Jayden, her youngest son. The nostalgic photo captured a mother-son moment, with Spears donning a blue striped and frilly shirt while Jayden sported a stylish ensemble.

In a previous interview with The Daily Mail, Jayden opened up about his mother and their relationship, expressing his belief that their situation could be resolved with time and effort. He expressed his love for his mother and his hopes for her mental well-being and recovery.

Spears recently married her husband, Sam Asghari, in June 2022, but her sons did not attend the ceremony. Jayden mentioned that it was not the right time for them to attend, but he expressed happiness for his mother and stepfather while acknowledging that the situation surrounding the wedding could have been challenging.

Britney Spears’ public journey has sparked widespread concern and support, with many hoping for her well-being and happiness. Her love and dedication to her children remain evident, and her willingness to prioritize their happiness and privacy is a testament to her commitment as a mother.