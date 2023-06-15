Connect with us

Bill Cosby Faces Fresh Lawsuit in Nevada

Renowned comedian Bill Cosby finds himself in legal trouble once again as a fresh lawsuit is filed against him in Nevada.
Published

Bill Cosby and Katie Lohmann at the 2007 Playboy Jazz Festival. The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA.
s_bukley/Shutterstock

A group of nine women who have previously accused Bill Cosby of sexual abuse filed a new lawsuit in Nevada, taking advantage of a recent state law that eliminates statutes of limitations for many sexual assault cases.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court of Nevada, alleges that the plaintiffs were given drugs or tainted drinks by Cosby during encounters in Nevada between 1979 and 1992, resulting in sexual assaults while they were drugged.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Lise Lotte-Lublin, Lili Bernard, Janice Baker-Kinney, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Angela Leslie, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Heidi Thomas. Janice Dickinson, a TV star and supermodel, was among those who testified against Cosby in his 2018 criminal trial in Pennsylvania.

Although Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, the conviction was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021 due to a violation of an agreement Cosby had made regarding his testimony in a separate civil case. The new lawsuit in Nevada alleges that Cosby used his power, fame, and prestige to isolate and sexually assault the women involved.

The lawsuit was filed shortly after a new state law in Nevada eliminated the statute of limitations for most sexual assault cases. Similar lookback laws have been enacted in other states, including New York and California, where Cosby is also facing lawsuits.

In response to the new lawsuit, Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, referenced these new laws and questioned the motives of the accusers, stating that they should be vetted in both the court of public opinion and in a courtroom.

The new lawsuit signifies continued legal action against Cosby by multiple women, taking advantage of the removal of statutes of limitations in various states. The case will now proceed through the legal system, where the allegations and evidence will be examined and evaluated.

It is important to note that the allegations against Bill Cosby have had a significant impact on the #MeToo movement, as numerous women have come forward to share their stories of abuse and seek justice. The filing of this new lawsuit in Nevada represents another chapter in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Cosby’s alleged misconduct.

The elimination of statutes of limitations in certain states has provided an opportunity for survivors to seek legal recourse even years after the incidents occurred. These changes reflect a growing recognition of the long-lasting effects of sexual assault and the need for justice to be served regardless of the passage of time.

Cosby’s legal team has consistently maintained his innocence and has criticized the motives and credibility of the accusers. The publicist’s statement alludes to a desire to scrutinize the accusers’ allegations in both the court of public opinion and the courtroom.

As the lawsuit progresses, the court will examine the evidence and hear testimony from both sides. The outcome will have implications not only for the parties involved but also for the broader conversation surrounding sexual assault, the rights of survivors, and the accountability of those in positions of power.

It is worth noting that the legal proceedings and public response to these allegations have sparked important discussions about consent, victim-blaming, and the need for systemic change to prevent and address sexual abuse.

Ultimately, the new lawsuit against Bill Cosby in Nevada represents the continued pursuit of justice by survivors of alleged abuse. It highlights the ongoing efforts to hold individuals accountable for their actions and serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting survivors and working towards a society free from sexual violence.

