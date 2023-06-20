Bebe Rexha Shares Photo and Affirms ‘I’m Good’ Following On-Stage Incident Where She Was Hit by a Phone

Bebe Rexha has provided an update following the incident where she was struck in the head by a cell phone during her concert in New York City. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared two photos that showcased the injury she sustained to her eye, along with the caption, “I’m good.”

According to People magazine, a man in attendance was arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon. CNN has reached out to the New York Police Department for further comment on the matter.

Video footage of the incident, shared by concertgoers on social media, captured the moment Rexha was hit by the phone. She was seen grabbing her face and falling to her knees, while the crew at the Rooftop at Pier 17 quickly came to her aid.

Fans expressed their concern and support for Rexha on Twitter, condemning the actions of the person responsible for throwing the phone. One concertgoer wrote about the incident, expressing disbelief and hoping for Rexha’s well-being. Another attendee described the show as being ruined by the incident and wished for the singer’s recovery.

Supporters rallied behind Rexha, emphasizing that she deserves better treatment. They expressed their love and support for her during this difficult time.

Bebe Rexha’s “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, which began in May, is set to continue with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

CNN has reached out to Rexha’s representatives for any additional comments or statements regarding the incident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that artists sometimes face while performing on stage. The safety and security of performers should always be a top priority, and incidents like these highlight the need for increased vigilance and measures to ensure the well-being of artists and concertgoers alike.

Bebe Rexha, known for her powerful vocals and energetic performances, has continued to show resilience throughout her career. Despite this setback, she remains determined to carry on with her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, bringing her music to cities across the country. Her unwavering commitment to her fans and passion for performing is truly admirable.

As the incident is being investigated by the authorities, it is important to remember that such behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. Concerts and live events should be spaces of joy, celebration, and unity, where everyone can enjoy the music in a safe and respectful environment.

Bebe Rexha’s talent, strength, and the support of her dedicated fan base will undoubtedly help her overcome this incident and continue to shine in the music industry. Her resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to artists and fans alike, reinforcing the importance of standing strong in the face of adversity.

