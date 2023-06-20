Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Bebe Rexha Shares Photo and Affirms ‘I’m Good’ Following On-Stage Incident Where She Was Hit by a Phone

Bebe Rexha, the talented singer-songwriter, recently took to social media to share a photo of herself and assure her fans that she is doing well following an on-stage incident where she was hit by a phone.
Avatar photo

Published

Bebe Rexha
beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha has provided an update following the incident where she was struck in the head by a cell phone during her concert in New York City. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared two photos that showcased the injury she sustained to her eye, along with the caption, “I’m good.”

According to People magazine, a man in attendance was arrested and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon. CNN has reached out to the New York Police Department for further comment on the matter.

Video footage of the incident, shared by concertgoers on social media, captured the moment Rexha was hit by the phone. She was seen grabbing her face and falling to her knees, while the crew at the Rooftop at Pier 17 quickly came to her aid.

Fans expressed their concern and support for Rexha on Twitter, condemning the actions of the person responsible for throwing the phone. One concertgoer wrote about the incident, expressing disbelief and hoping for Rexha’s well-being. Another attendee described the show as being ruined by the incident and wished for the singer’s recovery.

Supporters rallied behind Rexha, emphasizing that she deserves better treatment. They expressed their love and support for her during this difficult time.

Bebe Rexha’s “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, which began in May, is set to continue with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

CNN has reached out to Rexha’s representatives for any additional comments or statements regarding the incident.

As news of the incident spread, fans and fellow artists rallied around Bebe Rexha, expressing their outrage and sending messages of support. Many condemned the individual responsible for such a reckless act and expressed their wishes for Rexha’s well-being and recovery.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that artists sometimes face while performing on stage. The safety and security of performers should always be a top priority, and incidents like these highlight the need for increased vigilance and measures to ensure the well-being of artists and concertgoers alike.

Bebe Rexha, known for her powerful vocals and energetic performances, has continued to show resilience throughout her career. Despite this setback, she remains determined to carry on with her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour, bringing her music to cities across the country. Her unwavering commitment to her fans and passion for performing is truly admirable.

As the incident is being investigated by the authorities, it is important to remember that such behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. Concerts and live events should be spaces of joy, celebration, and unity, where everyone can enjoy the music in a safe and respectful environment.

Bebe Rexha’s talent, strength, and the support of her dedicated fan base will undoubtedly help her overcome this incident and continue to shine in the music industry. Her resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to artists and fans alike, reinforcing the importance of standing strong in the face of adversity.

CNN will continue to reach out to Bebe Rexha’s representatives for any further updates or comments regarding the incident.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rihanna Rihanna

Celebrity

Rihanna Expresses Love for A$AP Rocky on Father’s Day Post with Son RZA: ‘He Stole My Whole Heart’

Rihanna, the renowned singer, fashion icon, and entrepreneur, recently shared a heartfelt message expressing her love for her boyfriend

3 mins ago
Kris Jenner Kris Jenner

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Sends Heartfelt Congratulations to Daughter Kourtney on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Love You So Much!’

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has recently expressed her heartfelt congratulations to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian upon the announcement of her...

7 mins ago
Elemental Elemental

TV & Film

‘Elemental’ Box Office Disappointment: Pixar Film Opens with Record-Worst $29.6M

When considering inflation, the commencement of the recent three-day weekend marked the animation company's poorest start ever, surpassing even the opening of the renowned...

11 mins ago

Celebrity

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Joyfully Welcome Baby No. 2 into their Family

Celebrations are in order as Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the talented and beloved professional dancers from "Dancing with the Stars,"

21 hours ago
Travis Barker Travis Barker

Celebrity

Shanna Moakler Reacts to Ex-Husband Travis Barker’s Baby News with Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler, former wife of Travis Barker, has recently expressed her excitement over the baby news involving her ex-husband and his current partner, Kourtney...

21 hours ago

Celebrity

Houston Rapper, Big Pokey, Dies Aged 45

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Houston rapper Big Pokey at the age of 45.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

Netflix Reveals the Cast for ‘Squid Games’ Season 2

The highly acclaimed and globally popular series 'Squid Game' has unveiled the cast members for its highly anticipated second season.

21 hours ago
The Blackening The Blackening

TV & Film

‘The Blackening’ Ending and Killer Identity Explained

"The Blackening," the gripping thriller that has captivated audiences, left viewers questioning the ending and the true identity of the killer.

4 days ago
Meteor Meteor

Science

Beautiful Geminid Meteor Shower Had a Catastrophic Beginning

The Geminid meteor shower, known for its spectacular display of shooting stars, holds a serene beauty that captivates stargazers worldwide.

4 days ago
Scientists from Britain's National History Museum have unearthed fossils of a remarkable dinosaur species known as Vectipelta barretti. This newly-identified dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, located off the southern coast of England. An accompanying illustration vividly portrays the distinct features of this remarkable creature. Scientists from Britain's National History Museum have unearthed fossils of a remarkable dinosaur species known as Vectipelta barretti. This newly-identified dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, located off the southern coast of England. An accompanying illustration vividly portrays the distinct features of this remarkable creature.

Science

New Dinosaur Species, Vectipelta barretti, Unearthed on Britain’s Isle of Wight

In a thrilling development for paleontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts, a new dinosaur species named Vectipelta barretti has been discovered on the Isle of Wight...

4 days ago
YNW Melly YNW Melly

Celebrity

YNW Melly Blows Kiss to Victim’s Mother During Murder Trial

YNW Melly, the rapper currently facing a murder trial, has recently sparked controversy with a gesture he made during the proceedings.

4 days ago

TV & Film

‘Asteroid City’ Review: Wes Anderson’s Delightful Encounter with 1950s Stargazers, Actors, and a Quirky Alien

Asteroid City, the latest film by acclaimed director Wes Anderson, is a delightful and whimsical cinematic experience that takes viewers on a journey back...

4 days ago