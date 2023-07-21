Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s New Movie ‘River Wild’ Set to Arrive on Netflix in August

“River Wild” sounds like an exciting adventure film, especially with the combination of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester as the stars. The fact that the movie was shot in picturesque locations like Bosnia, Hungary, and Slovakia adds to the anticipation of witnessing stunning visuals on screen.

The plot of “River Wild” remains to be fully unveiled, but the prospect of witnessing the chemistry between the two talented actors, as well as the inclusion of Taran Killam from “Single Parents,” should make it an enticing watch for viewers.

River Wild Plot

“River Wild” sounds like an intense and gripping adventure film that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The plot of siblings Gray and Joey, along with their childhood friend Trevor, going on a white-water river rafting trip that takes a dark turn when they find themselves hunted is sure to deliver plenty of suspense and excitement.

It’s interesting to learn that “River Wild” is not a true story but rather a reimagining of the 1994 film with the same name, which starred Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon. This new adaptation directed by Ben Ketai seems to bring a fresh perspective to the story, and fans of the original film may find themselves intrigued by this updated version.

River Wild cast

The cast is led by Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Taran Killam, but you can check out the complete cast list below!