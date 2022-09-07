‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’: All You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Chilling Serial Killer Documentary

Netflix has released their spooky season’s titles, which will be released throughout September and December. Some titles won’t be released until after October, such as the serial killer documentary Capturing the Killer Nurse.

Netflix will release a nonfiction film based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber. The dramatic feature film is set to be released by Netflix in October with the documentary scheduled for release on the platform in November.

This documentary tells the true story of serial killer Charlie Cullen, a nurse who horrified the people around him by repeatedly murdering his patients. His murderous behavior was undetected for years because of his friendly demeanor and calm disposition, but eventually, it became clear that Charlie was one of history’s most prolific serial killers.

Eddie Redmayne will portray Cullen in the Netflix movie, The Good Nurse. Chastain will play his colleague, a whistleblower who uncovered a mystery about Cullen.

The upcoming documentary will include interviews with the nurses who helped bring Cullen to justice and audio from Cullen himself. In real life, Cullen currently serves 18 consecutive life sentences in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

For further updates, please stay tuned with us.