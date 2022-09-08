Can I Binge Watch ‘Last Light’ Starring Matthew Fox on Peacock?

Matthew Fox will be making his hotly anticipated comeback to TV in Last Light.

It’s been a long time since Matthew Fox was last on our screens. in this fresh series, he’s been working with an outstanding cast that includes Joanne Froggatt and Amber Rose Revah.

Last Light is based on the novel written by Alex Scarrow. There have been significant changes regarding a few locations and the storyline for the Yeats family, and Scarrow supported these changes, which were crucial for telling the TV show story. The story’s main focus, including problems with oil, is still the same in this series.

But will that be a binge-watch series like the usual apocalyptic thrillers?

Good news for the binge-watchers. All five episodes of this series will be available on Thursday, September 8th on Peacock. The series will be released at midnight ET, and all the episodes will be released late Wednesday night if you live on the west coast.

Last Light is supposed to be a limited series, and all five episodes tell the whole story. However, there still exists some opportunities to continue it if there is a call for a second season.

