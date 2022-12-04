Brian’s Comments on ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 3 Cancellation News

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 has been cancelled. This news was shocking for the fans expecting a release date and hoping to see the series again on their Netflix screens. We have had two seasons of the series on the platform till now. But Netflix has decided to move on to better things.

The showrunner of Fate: The Winx Saga, Brian Young, talked about how shocking this news is for all of them.

He also talked about the hype the Fate fandom created with this new season recently released on the platform. The team worked almost four years to make and remove the two seasons. Brian talked about the same and said it had been a fantastic time with the whole team, and they expect to see each other again in the future if “fate” allows it.

Earlier in the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, we saw some shocking discoveries, and even the seven aired episodes confused us with a shocking reveal about Bloom’s actual past. It turns out that she was put in a stadis when she was just a baby.

She had been in that phase for over 1000 years. This suggests that Bloom is set to go on a mission into the Realm of Darkness, and this will take her to the place where she meets with the woman who gave birth to her centuries ago.

