‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row

The Marvel’s sequel has brought in an additional $17.9 million on its recurring Friday. Projections for “Wakanda Forever” have landed in $65 to $70 million, which would then mark a substantial mark but still a standard for a superhero movie. With the $181 million banging the domestic billboard, “Wakanda Forever” has landed the second-biggest opening of the year, which is said to be behind Marvel’s very own movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The “Black Panther” sequel still ranks slightly behind the “Doctor Strange” adventure; The film looks to nab a considerable amount at the box office over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday next weekend. The film hopes to place itself on the track to becoming the year’s most significant number 2 domestic release after “Top Gun: Maverick.” However, The film already stands at becoming the seventh-highest-grossing movie in North America and is looking to expand its stateside income beyond $287 million this weekend.

Dwayne Johnson’s DC hit “Black Adam” ended up landing fourth on domestic charts, earning almost $1.115 million on Friday. The Warner Bros. release is said to push its domestic income to only a so-so $156 million in total through the weekend, especially on Sunday.

Rounding off at the top five, Universal’s new production “Ticket to Paradise” is facing its most dramatic box office drop, falling to 47% on its fifth weekend — a percentage drop like this that the other films envy. The George Clooney-Julia Roberts rom-com hit has been a hit throughout the fall season and is now pushing its domestic total beyond over $60 million.