Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Best Reese Witherspoon TV Shows and Movies to Watch

Avatar photo

Published

Reese Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon best movies, Reese Witherspoon shows
Image Credit: Apple TV

Reese Witherspoon is the face we never grow tired of seeing. We all love her so much, and Witherspoon is as iconic as she is talented.

Reese Witherspoon’s rise to fame stemmed from her appearance in Friends as Jill Green and American Psycho as Evelyn Williams. Here we have all her best Tv shows and movies of Reese Witherspoon. Read below to know more:

Best movies of Reese Witherspoon

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) as Cecily – HBO Max | Prime Video | YouTube Movies
Sweet Home Alabama (2002) as Melanie Smooter – Prime Video | Apple TV+ | Vudu
The Good Lie (2014) as Carrie – YouTube Movies | Google Play | Apple TV+
Fear (1996) as Nicole Walker – Prime Video | Apple TV+ | YouTube Movies
Cruel Intentions (1999) as Annette Hargrove – Starz | Google Play | Prime Video
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) as Mrs. Whatsit – Disney+ | Apple TV+
The Man in the Moon (1991) as Dani Trant – PlutoTV | Tubi
Walk the Line (2005) as June Carter – Starz | Google Play
Mud (2012) as Juniper – Pluto TV | rime Video | Apple TV+
Wildflower (1991) as Ellie Perkins – Prime Video | Vudu | Tubi

Best Reese Witherspoon TV shows

Big Little Lies (2017) – HBO Max
Little Fires Everywhere (2020) – Hulu
Return to Lonesome Dove (1993) – Starz

Last but not least, The Morning Show is a new series of Witherspoon.

Check out the Trailer below:

For further updates, please stay tuned.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Hilarie Burton, Hilarie Burton movies, Hilarie Burton christmas movies Hilarie Burton, Hilarie Burton movies, Hilarie Burton christmas movies

Entertainment

Hilarie Burton Christmas Movies on Netflix [Full List]

Since breaking out as an MTV VJ in the early 2000s, Hilarie Burton Morgan has become an advocate and activist to whom we can...

6 mins ago

News

The UFC and Facebooks Parent Company Meta Are Combining Forces

MMA events are to be streamed in the Metaverse virtual reality world.

8 mins ago
Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date

Entertainment

‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide

Bones and All is a film audiences worldwide can’t wait to see. There are many things audiences look forward to seeing in Bones and...

11 mins ago
Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season

Entertainment

CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: Premieres and Returning Show Dates

2022 is coming to an end, which means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows on T.V. Thankfully, we know that...

16 mins ago
Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Jason Momoa’s ‘Sumberland’ Coming to Netflix?

Slumberland will arrive on Netflix soon. And please clear your schedule for this upcoming release as quickly as possible. The story is based on...

24 mins ago
Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast

Entertainment

‘Dance Monsters’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, and More

Netflix is launching a new series with a “frightening” twist. This new competition show, Dance Monsters, is leading the way in December, and it’s...

28 mins ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘1899’ Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

1899 is developed by the creators of Dark on Netflix. Dark was one of the highest-rated international shows available on the platform. Although it’s...

32 mins ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Star Sam McCarthy Age, Instagram, Famous Father, and Roles

Dead to Me season 3 marks the final season of Netflix’s dark comedy series. While most of us tune in to Linda Cardellini and...

35 mins ago

College

5 Exceptional Tips that Make Hosting a College Party Easy

there are several things you can do to make hosting a party easy and fun!

45 mins ago
Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie pirates of carabean Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie pirates of carabean

Entertainment

Disney’s Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is ‘Dead in the Water’

A few years ago, we heard about Disney’s attempt to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by getting Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie...

16 hours ago
Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

Bob’s Burgers Episode Recap: “Ready Player Gene”

Bob’s Burgers involves one of the most loved cartoon families. However, there can be some discrepancies when it comes to the Belcher family. We...

16 hours ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

What time is ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Dead to Me, fans are ready to watch Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini reunite on screen for the third and final season. The new...

16 hours ago