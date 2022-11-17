Best Reese Witherspoon TV Shows and Movies to Watch

Reese Witherspoon is the face we never grow tired of seeing. We all love her so much, and Witherspoon is as iconic as she is talented.

Reese Witherspoon’s rise to fame stemmed from her appearance in Friends as Jill Green and American Psycho as Evelyn Williams. Here we have all her best Tv shows and movies of Reese Witherspoon. Read below to know more:

Best movies of Reese Witherspoon

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) as Cecily – HBO Max | Prime Video | YouTube Movies

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) as Melanie Smooter – Prime Video | Apple TV+ | Vudu

The Good Lie (2014) as Carrie – YouTube Movies | Google Play | Apple TV+

Fear (1996) as Nicole Walker – Prime Video | Apple TV+ | YouTube Movies

Cruel Intentions (1999) as Annette Hargrove – Starz | Google Play | Prime Video

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) as Mrs. Whatsit – Disney+ | Apple TV+

The Man in the Moon (1991) as Dani Trant – PlutoTV | Tubi

Walk the Line (2005) as June Carter – Starz | Google Play

Mud (2012) as Juniper – Pluto TV | rime Video | Apple TV+

Wildflower (1991) as Ellie Perkins – Prime Video | Vudu | Tubi

Best Reese Witherspoon TV shows

Big Little Lies (2017) – HBO Max

Little Fires Everywhere (2020) – Hulu

Return to Lonesome Dove (1993) – Starz

Last but not least, The Morning Show is a new series of Witherspoon.

Check out the Trailer below:

