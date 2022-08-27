Are Partner Track Stars Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho Dating?

We can say that the chemistry between Jeff Murphy, played by Dominic Sherwood, and Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho is like a fire you can’t douse.

Only the most talented actors can achieve this level of chemistry on-screen. With acting this extraordinary, some fans wonder if there is some romance going on behind the scenes.

Are these stars that good at their job? Or are they dating? We tell you everything to know about the actor’s relationship status below.

Are Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho dating?

It looks like we all have to blame it on their good acting! Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho are not an item, but they are close friends!

Arden Cho’s Instagram has plenty of adorable posts featuring herself and Dominic Sherwood. One of our favourites includes the photo of Dominic Sherwood hilariously sitting on Arden Cho’s lap on the sidewalks of Manhattan.

Arden Cho wrote in the caption, Just a couple of actors trying to stay warm 😂 @domsherwood always keeping it fun on set! #PartnerTrack #Netflix #setlife.”

Who is Arden Cho dating?

Right now it is unclear if Arden Cho is in a relationship.

Arden Cho has not come forward with any relationship announcements, leading us to believe she is either not in a relationship or very private about her love life.

