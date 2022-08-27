Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Are Partner Track Stars Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho Dating?

Published

Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes
Image Credit: Netflix

We can say that the chemistry between Jeff Murphy, played by Dominic Sherwood, and Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho is like a fire you can’t douse.

Only the most talented actors can achieve this level of chemistry on-screen. With acting this extraordinary, some fans wonder if there is some romance going on behind the scenes.

Are these stars that good at their job? Or are they dating? We tell you everything to know about the actor’s relationship status below.

Are Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho dating?

It looks like we all have to blame it on their good acting! Dominic Sherwood and Arden Cho are not an item, but they are close friends!

Arden Cho’s Instagram has plenty of adorable posts featuring herself and Dominic Sherwood. One of our favourites includes the photo of Dominic Sherwood hilariously sitting on Arden Cho’s lap on the sidewalks of Manhattan.

Arden Cho wrote in the caption, Just a couple of actors trying to stay warm 😂 @domsherwood always keeping it fun on set! #PartnerTrack #Netflix #setlife.”

Who is Arden Cho dating?

Right now it is unclear if Arden Cho is in a relationship.

Arden Cho has not come forward with any relationship announcements, leading us to believe she is either not in a relationship or very private about her love life.

Let’s see if we can get a relationship status in the future, for that please stay tuned with us.

Thanks for Reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Me Time: Who’s In The Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart Netflix movie?

The 2022 comedy film Me Time follows the life of Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has little “me time.” He does all the household...

10 mins ago
Jane, jane movie, Jane plot Jane, jane movie, Jane plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch Jane Online, Is It On Netflix

Jane starring Madelaine Petsch is now out! Jane is a thriller movie helmed by Sabrina Jaglom from a screenplay co-written by Rishi Rajani and...

14 mins ago
Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix

Entertainment

5 Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Partner Track, Lost Ollie, And Mo

As August comes to a close, don’t forget to check out the latest releases in Netflix shows. Today, we bring the best series and...

19 mins ago
The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot

Entertainment

Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the...

25 mins ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in...

29 mins ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix! Director John Hamburg...

1 day ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

On Wednesday, June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuted, and we finally found out what happens between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella...

1 day ago
The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot

Entertainment

Why ‘The Sandman’ is Currently the Most Streamed Show in the World

Neil Gaiman has been shooting down bad live-action adaptations of his seminal comic for the last decade. In 2019, Netflix announced their super-ambitious adaptation...

1 day ago
Colm Meaney, star trek Colm Meaney, star trek

Entertainment

Colm Meaney Says He Would Return to Star Trek for a ‘Worf Series’

The character of Chief O’Brien was played by Colm Meaney on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the...

1 day ago
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot

Entertainment

Where Can I Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

The viewers have never seen a film so all-encompassing. It consisted of action, comedy, and emotional scenes that can rip someone’s heart out and...

1 day ago
Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Removes ‘Avatar’ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

The fans, hoping to view Avatar in the upcoming days, weeks, or months, from their home, will have to wait a little longer. The...

1 day ago
The Witcher, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

‘The Witcher’ Recasts ‘Rience’ For Season 3

The Witcher season 2 introduced a lot of new elements to the Continent, including plenty of different monsters, the Wild Hunt, the witcher’s keep...

1 day ago