‘Amsterdam’ on HBO Max Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything Else We Know

Amsterdam arrived at the cinemas in October 2022. We already know that it’s coming to HBO Max. But when?

The cast involves –

Christian Bale as Burt Berendsen,

Margot Robbie as Valerie Voze, and

John David Washington as Harold Woodsman.

Actors Rami Malek,

Anya Taylor-Joy,

Alessandro Nivola,

Andrea Riseborough,

Chris Rock,

Matthias Schoenaerts,

Michael Shannon,

Mike Myers,

Taylor Swift,

Zoe Saldaña, and

Robert De Niro

Director David O. Russell was also involved in writing and producing duties.

Currently, Amsterdam is streaming on HBO Max, a 20th Century Studios movie. Viewers can also find some on Hulu, some on HBO Max, and a collection on other streamers.

Those who don’t have an HBO Max subscription have two options to go for. The first plan is with ads for $9.99/month, and the second subscription runs for $14.99 if you prefer to watch shows and movies without ads.

Amsterdam is based on three friends – Burt (Bale), Valerie (Robbie), and Harold (Washington).

They find themselves accused of killing an important American official. The three now need to figure out who did it, and they will realize it’s all part of a “shocking” and secret plot, according to 20th Century Studios.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.