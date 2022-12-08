‘Amsterdam’ Cast: Who Plays Who in HBO Max’s Period Thriller?

David O. Russell directs the film Amsterdam, which is now streaming on HBO Max. The period thriller contains a host of stars attached to the project.

The plot of this film follows three friends who get falsely accused of murder. And it’s someone who belongs high up in the government. The film is based on the Business Plot, a 1933 political conspiracy in the United States.

You want to know about the cast of this film. Academy Award winner Christian Bale plays the leading role in the project. He’s accompanied by Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie and Tenet star John David Washington. Here is the complete cast list of Amsterdam:-

Christian Bale as Burt Berendsen, the doctor

Margot Robbie as Valerie Voze, the nurse

John David Washington as Harold Woodsman, the lawyer

Rami Malek as Tom Voze, Valerie’s brother and Libby’s husband

Anya Taylor-Joy as Libby Voze, Valerie’s sister-in-law

Chris Rock as Milton King, Burt and Harold’s friend from the army

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Hiltz

Matthias Schoenaerts as Det. Lem Getwiller

Andrea Riseborough as Beatrice Vandenheuvel

Michael Shannon as Henry Norcross

Mike Myers as Paul Canterbury

Taylor Swift as Elizabeth Meekins

Zoe Saldaña as Irma St. Clair

Robert De Niro as Gil Dillenbeck

Russell was involved in the writing and executive production of this movie. Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, and Bale are also involved as producers in this movie.

