‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Who’s in Netflix’s New Drama Movie?

There are only a few more days until A Jazzman’s Blues is released, and we can hardly contain our excitement! This is Tyler Perry’s passion project, and who has been working on it for a long time. In anticipation of the release, we just shared the cast list, so you will know which actors you will be able to see in the film.

A jazz man’s blues is a Netflix original movie written, produced, and helmed by creative genius Tyler Perry. The screenplay for the film was the first script Perry had ever written. If you’re unfamiliar with Perry, he’s best known for his portrayal as the wisecracking, street-smart, yet loving character, Madea. He’s also known for his shows and movies House of Payne, Meet the Browns, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and Why Did I Get Married? Good Deeds, A Fall from Grace, and A Madea Homecoming.

The Cast of A Jazzman’s Blues

Here’s the cast list below:

Austin Scott as Willie Earl

Brad Benedict as Sheriff Jackson

Kario Marcel

Elliot Holden

Amirah Vann as Mama/Hattie May

Ryan Eggold as Ira

Joshua Boone as Bayou

Lana Young as Ethel

Brent Antonello

Milauna Jemai Jackson as Citsy

Corey Champagne as LeRoy

Solea Pfeiffer as LeAnne

Look at the trailer to get pumped for the movie’s release!

For further updates, please stay tuned.