‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Who’s in Netflix’s New Drama Movie?

There are only a few more days until A Jazzman’s Blues is released, and we can hardly contain our excitement! This is Tyler Perry’s passion project, and who has been working on it for a long time. In anticipation of the release, we just shared the cast list, so you will know which actors you will be able to see in the film.
A jazz man’s blues is a Netflix original movie written, produced, and helmed by creative genius Tyler Perry. The screenplay for the film was the first script Perry had ever written. If you’re unfamiliar with Perry, he’s best known for his portrayal as the wisecracking, street-smart, yet loving character, Madea. He’s also known for his shows and movies House of Payne, Meet the Browns, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and Why Did I Get Married? Good Deeds, A Fall from Grace, and A Madea Homecoming.
The Cast of A Jazzman’s Blues
Here’s the cast list below:
Austin Scott as Willie Earl
Brad Benedict as Sheriff Jackson
Kario Marcel
Elliot Holden
Amirah Vann as Mama/Hattie May
Ryan Eggold as Ira
Joshua Boone as Bayou
Lana Young as Ethel
Brent Antonello
Milauna Jemai Jackson as Citsy
Corey Champagne as LeRoy
Solea Pfeiffer as LeAnne
Look at the trailer to get pumped for the movie’s release!
For further updates, please stay tuned.