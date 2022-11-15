Where was ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Filmed?

The highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is in theaters now! The news has fans of the first film, Black Panther, rushing to the theater.

While the film is set in Wakanda, one of the MCU’s most crucial settings was placed at the beginning of Black Panther. Wakanda is established in Africa, and when you see the movie, you’ll notice a lot of architectural influences from the countries of Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking about the setting of a CGI-filled film, the actual filming locations are extremely different from the setting in the movie. Large cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, and Toronto are where maximum Hollywood films tend to film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie filming locations – Production originally was done in Trillith Studios in Atlanta and Brunswick, Georgia, at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, and in Massachusetts, mainly at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in Worcester.

Production needed a break to allow cast member Letitia Wright to recover from damage sustained during filming. Some additional photography was done in Puerto Rico.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.