6 Best Supernatural Shows to Watch on Netflix This Halloween

Are they looking for some movies and TV shows to watch that are not full-tilt horror, like The Walking Dead? If so, check out these Netflix options. They’re all super great!

Our watch list features some of the best shows, like your favourite Sabrina series and many other fan favourites. But what’s better than that? We’ve got a range of the best TV shows in history, ranging from the biggest ones to classics like Charmed.

Best supernatural shows on Netflix

If you’re looking for a fun show to watch this Halloween or simply a great one, here are six of the best shows you can stream on Netflix. Manifest is one of them

1. Manifest

Manifest is one of the best shows on Netflix. It takes some of the best sci-fi tropes and incorporates them into a compelling story full of mystery and unanswered questions.

2. Supernatural

One of the most popular and enduring TV shows, Supernatural is a pop-culture phenomenon that epitomizes its genre. In this show, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki star as the Winchester brothers, that follow their birthright to fight demons and monsters.

3. Lucifer

Lucifer came to an end in 2021 after six seasons, which included a resurrection due to Netflix. The show has greatly impacted its fans, and they can’t get enough of it – even if Netflix comes between them and their favourite Devil.

4. Warrior Nun

If you haven’t watched these popular series, Warrior Nun is an excellent place to start. It’s a charming and addictive French comedy recently rebooted for the English-speaking world, so it might be worth adding to your watch list.

5. Stranger Things

With its enormous fanbase, Stranger Things is the perfect show for Netflix. The series debuted in July 2016 and quickly became a favourite on the streaming service, with a super-sized fourth season released in the summer of 2022.

6. Riverdale

In its more ambitious and game-changing sixth season, Riverdale got fully into the supernatural. The CW show saw the central characters acquire superpowers from an alternate universe in an extensive story arc that found Cheryl harnessing her full witch potential.