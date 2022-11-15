Connect with us

‘1899’: How Many Episodes Are in Netflix’s New Mystery Thriller Series?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has a gripping mystery thriller in the works—and it’s one you won’t want to miss. 1899 is the creation of well-known creators, Dark’s Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The story follows European passengers traveling by ship to America. We meet an ensemble cast aboard the Kerberos steamship while still haunted by the mystery of another ship’s disappearance.

The showrunners are working on a project for Netflix, and, as more and more information about the series comes out, it’s gaining attention due to the technology they’re using to film. The series was filmed in Germany using the VR technology known as Volume.

Some sophisticated filming has gone into 1899, and we cannot wait to check it out.

1899 episode count

Netflix’s new highly-anticipated show, 1899, will be premiering on November 17. Thankfully, there are only eight one-hour episodes to get through!

When will 1899 be back on? At the moment, we can’t say for sure! We know that the second season of Dark was confirmed, which was just too short. Depending on how the ending to the eighth episode of 1899 turns out, viewers might soon want more.

For further updates on 1899, please stay tuned with us.

