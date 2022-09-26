Connect with us

1899 Horror Series from DARK Creators Gets November Netflix Release

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

The creators of “Dark” have launched another show called “1899”, which will be like a fun puzzle for your brain and your TV. Netflix has released some backstage footage, or featurettes, from the idea, and we now have an official release date in November.

This show will be similar to Dark in that it’s a horror mystery, but the period will be more about looking for clues, and there will be a steamship of immigrants who spot another vessel adrift in the ocean.

We also know that the first season of 1899 will consist of eight episodes, likely an hour long.

1899 confirmed for a November Release Date

Netflix announced that season 1 of the 1899 series would premiere on November 17. Thank goodness, it is not too far away! The Tudum fan event last year also discussed how talented the storytellers of “Dark” are. And, we have plenty of time to revisit Dark to get a reminder of just how talented Friese and Odar are as storytellers.

If you missed out on the first 1899 teaser, you could check it out below:

Are you looking forward to seeing 1899 this winter/fall? Have you watched Dark yet?

