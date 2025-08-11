‘Under The Same Moon’ by A.S. Andrejevic: The Publishing Journey of an Upcoming Novel

From the very first draft to the publication of the novel Under The Same Moon, the author reveals the journey of her book. In this upcoming novel–coming out in September 2025–nothing is what it seems. More than twenty years after moving to England, the protagonist, Jelena, finds herself having to fight the demons of her past. Let’s find out more about what happened to the first tiny idea that slowly developed into the novel.

Step 1: The writing process

The beginning of Andrejevic’s writing career

A.S. Andrejevic was inspired to start writing because of her dad. Once a theatre actor and dramatic writer, he influenced her to put her ideas from pen to paper. She then admitted that “writing and written word generally always came very naturally” to her. As an avid writer, she also opened up about keeping diaries, as well as writing poetry essays and pieces for her local newspaper in Serbia.

Credit: A.S. Andrejevic

Under The Same Moon: first ideas

Before drafting her novel, A.S. Andrejevic, like most writers, had a few ideas that she then developed into a book. Her biggest challenge from the start was “separating real life from imagination.” At first, the book was highly autobiographical; however, while writing it, it gradually changed. The autobiographical aspects transformed the background context of the text, specifically explaining what it is like to be an immigrant.

Because her own life was her main inspiration, she confessed that:

“Working out when to stick to things as they had really happened and when to use fiction to maximize on the storytelling potential has been tricky.”

The drafting of the novel also polluted her own memories as she drew inspiration from real life events but altered most of them. She also admitted that some of her memories “have been replaced with how something has been described in the book.” This represents how powerful storytelling is in changing lives. Let’s dive deeper into what the novel is about.

Summary of the novel

When war breaks out in Serbia in the early 1990s, Jelena is in England where her father sent her right after high school. Meant to stay for a year, more than two decades later, she is still there. With a lovely husband and two children, Jelena lives in London and seems to have everything. Soon, the reader understands that to be happy, she had to forget where she comes from along with her past.

One day, Mladen, a Bosnian-Serb, shows up to her door. Jelena never expected to see him again. What happens next seems to bring back what she has left behind, leaving her no choice but to face the demons of her past. To find out more about the novel, stay updated and, when it comes out, get lost in Jelena’s story (you won’t be disappointed). In the meantime, let’s dive into its main themes.

Main themes

War is at the centre of the novel as Jelena moves to the UK to avoid it, but she soon realizes that it will stay with her anyway. The author herself was seventeen when she emigrated to the UK, just like Jelena, and “was completely unprepared for the strength of negative opinions about Serbs at that time.” As a Serb, she revealed that it was a hostile political climate because of how the media portrayed her country and people.

“Serbs were being routinely compared to the Nazis, and that was a huge shock and a source of enormous shame, especially as Serbia was instrumental in fighting against the Nazis in WWII.“

Immigration is another pillar. It is intertwined with “the guilt of leaving your home, parents and culture.” In the protagonist and author’s life, pain is associated with their home country. Many Serbians moved abroad because of the wars and their aftermath which caused what could be called “an exodus.”

Another crucial theme which the book raises many questions about is identity. Jelena spends years of denying her Serbian roots to avoid judgement. The fear “of being branded a war criminal or a nationalist” is another feature the author explores in the novel.

Andrejevic also discloses she had an experience she wanted to talk about in the novel related to the latter topic. When she worked at a nightclub in London in the late 1990s, she revealed to a customer she was Serbian. His reaction was unpleasant, to say the least, as he told her they deserved to be bombed because “they were bastards.” In the novel, something similar happens as the author aimed to highlight how normalized hate often is.

The title

Originally, the book was called Jealous Moon Over Serbia. Two issues were raised regarding that title. The word “jealous” was a tricky one because it has many different layers and connotations. Then, the word “Serbia” in the title felt too narrow, as most readers wouldn’t feel the book was made for them.

Under The Same Moon was the final decision. A.S. Andrejevic explained it in saying that it “refers to this idea that two very different countries, ways of life, and perspectives on the war are ‘under the same moon.’ It’s also a metaphor for immigration.”

Credit: APS Books

Step 2: Finding an agent

Once A.S. Andrejevic finished drafting her novel, she found an agent: Lorella Belli. She acknowledged the importance of having her as an agent throughout the publishing process. From helping her with suggesting edits to her first draft to her finalised book, the role her agent played was crucial.

Regarding this subject, A.S. Andrejevic declared that:

“I would definitely recommend to every writer that they at least try [to get an agent]. [Lorella’s] suggestions have been invaluable. […] She has given me huge amounts of time, help, support, encouragement.”

She has worked with her agent for three years. Their relationship has also grown over time which improved her novel as well. In fact, afterwards the author worked on editing her first draft.

Step 3: Editing process

A.S. Andrejevic’s next step was wait for the right opportunity. Publishing a book can take a few months (if very lucky) but usually it may take up to a few years. The author of Under The Same Moon confessed that, since the first draft to the publication of her novel, three years have passed by.

The first year since A.S. Andrejevic submitted the first draft was mainly focused on making the edits her agent suggested. As she is a single parent and has a full-time job, she had to fit working on the novel within a busy schedule. For this reason, the editing part took longer than usual.

Step 4: Finding the right publisher

After the editing process, what both A.S. Andrejevic and her agent found challenging was finding the right publisher. The author highlighted the importance of having a good agent who protects her from companies that work in an unethical way. Finding the right deal was not as easy as she thought.

The other challenge she faced with the novel itself was the genre. About this, she said:

“I always knew it would be a challenge because the book is mixed genre: the style of writing is pacy and full of suspense, in many respects like a thriller. But the themes are serious […] and this isn’t an easy sell for the publishers.”

Step 5: Hoping readers appreciate it

The final step of the publishing journey of Under The Same Moon is hoping readers enjoy it. Regarding feedback, the author confessed she would like her readers to be entertained by what she hopes is “a good, exciting thriller.”

She admitted as well that she hoped her readers will be intrigued “by questions such as, who is really Mladen, is he a good guy or a bad guy, […] what will happen to [Jelena’s] family in the end and will her husband and her daughter forgive her?”

Her novel is also meant to be a wake-up call. Because so many wars happen all around us, the author would like to remember that “politicians and armies don’t always represent […] the citizens.” It’s important to talk about war nowadays as it “can help to heal trauma.” In discussing this, she reminds listeners of the crucial impact storytelling has on readers.

“Storytelling is a massively valuable tool for processing memories, emotions, and creating a coherent narrative in our mind of things that have happened to us and have shaped our lives.”

Her protagonist, for instance, realizes that her country is beautiful, which is another aspect she wants to remind the readers. She confessed that “you’ll be so pleasantly surprised by what you find.”

In conclusion, this book is “for every immigrant out there, everyone who has had to leave their home country for any reason and is experiencing the immense complexity of building a life and an identity in a new, foreign culture.”

Containing sensitive content, the book has trigger warnings, which is why it is intended for adults. More than just about war and immigration, Under The Same Moon also tackles themes such as motherhood, friendship, love and family. Anyone with an interest in knowing more about why human beings are the way they are should read this wonderful novel.