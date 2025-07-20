The Last Ringbearer: A Response to Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’?

The whole world over knows the Lord of the Rings franchise like they know Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is doubly true for the books that the movies and Rings of Power show are based around.

The series by J.R.R. Tolkien is often credited as one of the first and most important series ever produced for the fantasy genre. It is undoubtedly the inspiration for many if not most of the fantasy novels that came after it. One book inspired by and written as a direct response to the trilogy is Kirill Yeskov’s The Last Ringbearer. His novel looks to fix the world-building gaps of Tolkien’s works, while answering the question, ‘What if the story as Tolkien told it was a big fat lie?’

Perspective: On Middle Earth and media literacy

Now, to understand this premise, a bit of explanation is needed. As long time fans of the books may be aware, The Lord of the Rings book franchise was constructed on the premise that Tolkien was not its author. Instead, Tolkien claims, to the reader, that he is but the translator of an actual historical text. He claims this sources text is the records that the protagonists of the books kept of their lives. Records that were preserved across the centuries until it came into his possession. As writer Allyn Gibson so eloquently puts it:

“Middle-Earth is not a fantasy world. Instead, Middle-Earth is our world, albeit in a far-distant past that is no longer remembered, and The Lord of the Rings is not a novel but is instead a written account, a memoir even, by some of the participants in the War of the Ring.”

This means that, within the canon of the Lord of the Rings world-building, the texts that we call The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King may not be accurate to the actual events that the books claim to depict. They don’t even claim that they are! The are just Tolkien’s best efforts at translating and preserving what records he has access to. The ‘source text’ could have been altered over the centuries.

Or, as Yeskov suggests, the original records ‘Tolkien the translator’ was working from may not have been accurate to begin with. They could be coloured by their author’s biases, or outright propaganda. Propaganda in support of the magically-based world powers of Middle Earth, of course. This is the basis that Yeskov works from. In doing so, he creates a reimagined Middle Earth in response to Tolkien’s seminal works. A recreation that is unsurprisingly unpopular with the Tolkien Estate, who are notorious for their protection of the series image and copywrite.

Perspective bias

While which of the two author’s works is ‘better’ is a matter of personal opinion, the questions that The Last Ringbearer inspires are more relevant today than ever. In a world of information oversaturated with falsehoods, when media literacy is at an all time low, it is important to be able to come to any piece of media with a critical lens. That is the case regardless of whether it is a movie or a scientific paper, a news report or a social media post. It is always best and most prudent to consume your media of choice with eyes wide open.

As shown through framing

Take the first image as an example. It pictures Gandalf and Pippin moving through Minas Tirith, with the lands of Mordor in the backdrop beyond the mountain. Minas Tirith is white green, and symmetrical and beautiful, while clouds loom over Mordor odiously. It is dark and fiery, reminiscent of the pits of hell. If you knew nothing of the movie or it’s characters, what would you assume? Who would you assume are the ‘good guys’ and where would the ‘bad guys’ be? It’s quite obvious what anyone would chose, based on the framing of the scene alone.

Good vs. Evil. (Movie Screenshot: Shotdeck [produced New Line Cinema, ass. by WingNut Films]/The Return of the King)

Or take this image below if one of the Nazgul searching for the One Ring. All while Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin are cowering just out of his sight. How differently would this scene look framed from the Nazgul’s perspective? Would you assume he was the villain, simply for trying to retrieve a stolen item that is very precious to its maker?

Death is on the protagonist’s heels. (Movie Screenshot: keithandthemovies [produced New Line Cinema, ass. by WingNut Films]/The Fellowship of the Ring)

All media has the capacity to lie and to deceive. That is the nature of media, communication, and stories. Even the fantastical variety. Especially the fantastical variety, though not because it deals in magical impossibilities. Fantasy, in all its mediums, has the curious ability to use literal un-truths to address metaphorical truths and social realities. This is what both Tolkien and Kirill do in their novels, and what any good creative does with their art.

What is the “Last Ringbearer”

The Last Ring Bearer primarily serves as a critique of the subliminal messaging and moralization of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. Though it could be argued that it’s function was to ‘store up the gaps’ in the logic of Middle Earth’s world-building, depending on how you look at it. It focusses on critiquing totalitarian and old-world power systems, rather than on crafting the most enjoyable or realistic plot possible. Fantasy as a genre has a great capacity to serve as a mouthpiece for political and ideological ideas. It is even nice enough to do so in a reader friendly way. This is what Kirill focusses on displaying and discussing.

Its framing

“Gold is for the mistress – silver for the maid –

Copper for the craftsman cunning at his trade.”

“Good!” said the Baron, sitting in his hall,

“But Iron – Cold Iron – is master of them all.” By Rudyard Kipling, and as featured in the opening of “The Last Ringbearer“

These are the opening lines of the first part of The Last Ringbearer. This is how the reader is introduced to the story. It is an apt opening. The text is closer to a realistic technical study of the politics, trade, geography, supply lines, economics, and social structures of the people of Mordor, and delves into, among other things, the reasons that all the nations involved might have for engaging in the War of the Ring. For example, Kirill suggests that Mordor’s need for expansion is a result of a lack of produce in their inhospitable climate. Among other reasons, such as the surrounding regions’ alliances with magical powers who stand opposed to the development of industry and technology that Mordor relies on.

Where the shadows lie. (Map of Mordor: Erman Gunes/Shutterstock)

What does it do?

The Last Ringbearer tells the same story of Lord of the Rings, in many ways, but through the perspectives of different characters. Characters who would never have had a chance to feature in the writings of the Baggins. And told with an emphasis on a different framework of understanding. If Tolkien’s work relies on his deep academic knowledge of old stories such as that of King Arthur and Beowulf, and speaks of Middle Earth as a romanticization of both history and myth, then Kirill approaches the world of Middle Earth from the perspective of a historian who knows only too well that history is always written by the winners, and that nothing kills the romanticization of the past quite like the reality of it.

This love story is one of the many romanticized fantasies of Tolkien’s original work. (Movie Screenshot: Shotdeck [produced New Line Cinema, ass. by WingNut Films]/The Fellowship of the Ring)

The pros

As a conceptualization of Middle Earth, The Last Ringbearer is a fascinating book. And not just because of for how it can enrich or test a reader’s understanding and beliefs about Tolkien’s world. It’s fascinating because of the things it has to say about the necessity for pragmatism, and the nuance of nations and peoples and their politics.

While Tolkien positions the War of the Ring as but an echo of an echo, as a remanent of both the first war against Sauron, and earlier war against Morgoth, Kirill does not do this. The Lord of the Rings is an image of a world long past its glory day, a world in decline, a world steadily diminishing. It is a world slowly losing its wonder and magic and Arthurian Romance. Kirill’s work pushes in the opposite direction. It depicts Mordor as an enlightened state on the first steps of its very own industrial revolution. It is a world that is constantly growing and changing and striving for more.

The cons

However, to put it bluntly, the plot is barebones and their is a glaring presence of sexism and racism, as portrayed by the narrator and characters throughout. The narrative centers around a cliche ‘Chosen One’ gimmick, who disappears with all his plotlines till the final act of the story after the opening act, leaving the middle of the book to focus on Eowyn and Faramir’s relationship, and later a spy drama between the covert operatives of different Middle Earth nations. Women exist only to further the lives of the men the book focuses on. Their is blatant anti-black racism throughout (including the use of the N-word, at least in English translations). And, unpleasently, rape is used as a comedic punchline repeatedly.

While none of the sections are bad on their own (sexism and racism put aside) they don’t come together well to form a cohesive whole. Furthermore, the success of the ‘Chosen One’ character relies far more on chance and plot convenience then I can bring myself to enjoy. It breaks the sense of immersion. It makes it harder to appreciate the topics that the book is trying to address or look past the story’s flaws. In this way, The Last Ringbearer is much like the classical dystopia of 1984. The book is interesting because of what it talks about, and the portrayal of the world in which it is set, rather than the lives of its characters, the narrative voices biased opinions or how the plot are executed.

Why write it?

To put it short and simple, Kirill has said that he wrote it to entertain himself and other academics like him who take issue with how Tolkien builds his world, and the feeling he is trying to engender in his readership. In other words, he finds The Lord of the Rings childish, and poked and prodded the holes in the practical side of its worldbuilding for his personal amusement.

Something inhuman is looking. Let us hope it is merciful. (Movie Screenshot: ShotDeck [produced New Line Cinema, ass. by WingNut Films]/The Fellowship of the Ring)

Below is a short excerpt of what he had to say about the matter, though anyone interested can read the full article he wrote on the mater here. I would highly recommend checking it out before reading the book, to see if his approach to world-building is something you would enjoy, as it is the main appeal of The Last Ringbearer.

“I wrote The Last Ring-bearer … strictly for my own enjoyment and that of my friends. [It] was written for a very specific audience, too – it’s [a] “fairy tale for junior scientists” of which I am one. It is meant for skeptics and agnostics … for whom Tolkien is only a charming, albeit slightly tedious, writer of children’s books. … I was attracted by a logical challenge to come up with a consistent explanation for several obvious contradictions in the image of Middle Earth that [Tolkien] painted.” (Kirill Yeskov/Salon)

Should you read it?

Frodo, seeing the place from the stories her was told in childhood. (Movie screenshot: keithandthemovies [produced New Line Cinema, ass. by WingNut Films]/The Fellowship of the Ring)

I think that The Last Ringbearer is something that anyone with at least a passing interest in fantasy or Tolkien’s books specifically should at least try reading. I make no assurances that you will like the book. Or read it in its entirety. But even just reading part of it makes for an interesting mental exercise, to think about it in the context of the world it is built in and expands on. I will not say that this book is good, as that is a subjective opinion; and I do not believe that it is particularly well written. But, I do believe that it will be an interesting read for anyone who attempts to do so.